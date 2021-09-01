Microsoft Surface event set for Sept. 22, here's what to expect

Windows 11 is due for a full release on October 5, and it's likely Microsoft will roll out some new flagship hardware around the same time to help showcase the operating system in all its rounded, centered splendor.

Now we have a better idea of when that hardware will be unveiled: Wednesday, September 22at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. That's when Microsoft will host an online event to show off "what's next" for the company, with a specific focus on Windows 11 and new devices.

The event is open to everyone who can access a web browser, though if you head over to the event page right now, all you can do is set a reminder for yourself to tune in later. While Microsoft has so far shared little about what we should expect to see, the teaser image on the event page bears a striking resemblance to a Surface laptop.

A Microsoft patent showing a radical new laptop hinge, potentially hinting at what the next Surface Book might look like. (Image credit: Free Patents Online)

That could be a hint that we're finally going to witness the unveiling of the Surface Book 4, which has been tipped for a radical redesign that could include a hinged screen, rather than the detachable display seen on the 2020 Surface Book 3.

If that rumor pans out, the next Surface Book could wind up being an intriguing device for artists and creators who want a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet that can be set up like an easel, a la the Surface Studio 2.

Photos of an alleged Surface Duo 2 unit showcase a similar clamshell design sporting an improved triple-camera array (Image credit: Tech Rat | YouTube)

We're also expecting to see the debut of a Surface Duo 2 later this year, and Microsoft's newly-announced September Surface event seems like a prime time for that to happen. We've already seen photos of this alleged Surface Duo 2 cropping up online that appear to reveal the same dual-screen clamshell design as the original Duo, albeit with an improved triple-camera array.

If everything we've heard proves true, this Duo 2 will also have much better hardware under the hood than the original (underpowered) Duo, including a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and NFC communication for wireless payments.

The Surface Pro 7 is a good, flawed product that's overdue for a successor (Image credit: Future)

However, it's worth pointing out that the promotional image Microsoft is using to tease this event (seen at the top of this story) doesn't look quite like either rumored product. Instead, it's a stylized side-on shot of what appears to be a standard Surface Pro tablet, perhaps hinting that the long-expected Surface Pro 8 will finally make an appearance.

We'll just have to wait and see what Microsoft has planned for its September 22 Surface showcase. It could be all of the devices mentioned above, or perhaps we'll see something totally unexpected. Either way, stay tuned for our coverage of all things Microsoft.