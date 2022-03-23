Michigan vs Villanova live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online right now

The Michigan vs Villanova live stream sets the stage for a rematch of the 2018 national title game where the Wildcats pounced all over the Wolverines 79-62 to win their second title under head coach Jay Wright. Senior guard and now Nova's leading scorer, Collin Gillespie was just a freshman that season.

Now Michigan is hoping this March Madness live stream has a much different outcome.

Michigan vs Villanova live stream schedule, channels Date: Michigan vs Villanova is Thursday March 24th

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET / 4:29 p.m. PT / 12:29 a.m. GMT

Channel: TBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Villanova (28-7), the South Region's two-seed is in pursuit of the school's fourth national championship . They are coming off a 71-61 victory over Ohio State. The Wildcats led by as much as 15 in that game but saw their lead cut to just a two-point advantage with 5:41 left in that second-round matchup. Nova was able to squash that Buckeye run thanks to an 11-3 run of their own to close out the game. The Wildcats were led by seniors Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels who finished with 20 and 17 points respectfully.

Michigan (19-14) has enjoyed playing spoiler as the South Region's 11-seed. First they came back from 15-down to defeat six-seed Colorado State 75-63 before going on to eliminate three-seed Tennessee 76-68.

The Wolverines have been led by sophomore center Hunter Dickinson who has scored 48 points through their first two games and pulled down a total of 17 rebounds.

Despite their seeding and 16-win regular season, Michigan is making a difference by shooting the lights out at the area. As a team, they have made 52% of their shots through their first two games, up from the 46% they averaged in the regular season.

Villanova is a 5-point favorite against Michigan. The over/under is 35. The game will be played at San Antonio, Texas' AT&T Center.

How to watch Michigan vs Villanova live stream online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Michigan vs Villanova, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN .

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none.



How to watch Michigan vs Villanova live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Michigan vs Villanova is on TBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Michigan vs Villanova in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Michigan vs Villanova has a tip-off of 7:29 p.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Michigan vs Villanova live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Michigan vs Villanova live stream will be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Michigan vs Villanova live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Michigan vs Villanova will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.