Mexico vs USA live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

The result of the Mexico vs USA live stream will play a key role in deciding who makes it to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mexico vs USA live stream, date, time, channels The Mexico vs USA live stream takes place today (Thursday, March 24).

► Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (March 25 in U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or on TUDN via Fubo.TV

The teams currently hold two of the three automatic qualification spots in the CONCACAF qualifying process, behind Canada in first place.

Both Mexico and the USA have 21 points after 11 matches. They have both won six, drawn three, and lost two matches in the qualifying campaign. As a result, the USA are in second on goal difference alone. Panama are in fourth place, just four points behind Mexico.

Neither side has much margin for error at the Azteca stadium. Finishing fourth would mean a one-match playoff against the winner of the Oceania region’s qualification competition. As things stand, that is most likely to be New Zealand.

The two teams both won their last qualifier match, too. Mexico defeated Panama 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Wolves forward Raul Jimenez. Goals from Weston McKennie of Juventus, Walker Zimmerman and Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic gave the USMNT a 3-0 win over Honduras.

The USA have some serious injury concerns heading into the Mexico vs USA live stream. Barcelona’s Segino Dest has a hamstring injury and McKennie will not feature again this season due to a broken foot. Goalkeeper Matt Turner is also out injured, while Manchester City’s Zack Steffen is back in the squad. Elsewhere, Aaron Long returns to the squad for the first time in more than a year, while Erik Palmer-Brown has received his first call up.

Mexico are not without injury issues of their own. Captain Andres Guardado is out with a thigh problem, while Rogelio Funes Mori and Julio Cesar Dominguez will also not be fit enough to take part.

The USA defeated Mexico 2-0 in the reverse fixture. Doing so again would put them in a very strong position to qualify for Qatar 2022. It’s going to be a tough challenge in an iconic stadium. Although inconsistent on their travels, Mexico have not lost a home qualifying match this campaign.

Can this exciting generation of American players change that, or will the home side continue their form in what is sure to be an intense atmosphere? Find out by watching the Mexico vs USA live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Mexico vs USA live stream from anywhere

The Mexico vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Mexico vs USA live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Mexico vs USA live stream on Paramount Plus and TUDN. The former costs $4.99/month for the basic package or $9.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. Either way, the game starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m PT.

If you want to watch on the Spanish-language TUDN and you've already cut the cord, you could try Fubo.TV. This costs $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Mexico vs USA live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Mexico vs USA live stream will not be on TV. However, it will be available to registered users of the Bet365 website.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Mexico vs USA live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.