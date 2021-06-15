Metroid Dread official at E3 2021 — launches on Switch in October

I never thought this day would come. At E3 2021 at its Direct event, Nintendo revealed a huge surprise for Metroid fans. Metroid Dread is back from the dead and it's coming this year to the Switch.

This is first new 2D Metroid since Metroid Fusion in 2002. There was Samus Returns for the 3DS, but that was a remake of Metroid II. So Metroid Dread is 19 years in the making. Long-time fans will recognize the name, as it was the rumored successor to Metroid Fusion back in the day. It supposedly featured a darker story, leaning into the horror elements that Fusion introduced.

The trailer we saw during the Direct sure looked like it was trying to tell a darker sci-fi story that will push heroine Samus Aran to her limits. From new movement abilities to power-ups, Samus looks like she's gotten some upgrades since defeating the X Parasites and the SA-X back on the BSL station, including keeping the redesigned, Metroid DNA-based Fusion suit.

I can't begin to describe my excitement for Metroid Dread. While we didn't see anything about Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo did mention that it's still hard at work on the sequel to the popular trilogy. So we'll have to still wait on that one.

Metroid Dread has a lot to live up to for Metroid fans, but Nintendo has a way of pulling off impressive feats. While we eagerly await the next Prime, we'll have plenty to do with Dread in the meantime. The trailer that Nintendo showed off is spooky, with a new rendition of the popular theme music first introduced back in Super Metroid.

The first new 2D Metroid experience in 19 long years launches on October 8, 2021 for the Switch. Yep, I'll be counting down the days and I hope you are, too.