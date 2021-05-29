Memorial Day sales 2021: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Memorial Day sales are officially here. Now that the holiday weekend is in full swing, retailers from Lowe's to Amazon have released their best Memorial Day sales of the year. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and it's also a great time for major purchases. 4K TVs, appliances, and furniture tend to see the biggest discounts on Memorial Day.

Currently, one of our favorite Memorial Day sales comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer has TVs on sale from $69. (By comparison, they usually start at $89 during Black Friday). To be fair, many of the sub-$100 TVs are 720p models. However, if you need a cheap TV for a child or for your makeshift home office — this is one of the best Memorial Day sales you'll find.

Meanwhile, our favorite overall mattress — the Nectar Memory Foam mattress — is up to $400 off as part of the manufacturer's official Memorial Day sales. It even comes with a free bedding bundle that includes sheets, a mattress protector, and pillows. (Make sure to follow our Memorial Day mattress sale coverage for deals on Tom's Guide recommended beds, pillows, and blankets).

We're also seeing epic Memorial Day sales on appliances with discounts on washer/dryers, kitchen appliances, and outdoor furniture sets. Home Depot, Lowe's, Overstock, and Wayfair lead the charge in this category.

Finally, if you're planning a quick (or long) getaway this summer, we're also seeing epic Memorial Day sales on travel. Flights are now as low as $49 (one-way) and hotel stays/cabin retreats are as cheap as $99 per night

So bookmark this page and check back often as we list the best Memorial Day sales of 2021.

Best Memorial Day sales 2021

Major retailers

Home & furniture

Appliances

Outdoor & patio

Tech & gadgets

Health & fitness

Travel

Top 5 deals today

TVs: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

From cheap TVs to big-screen 4K TVs, the Best Buy Memorial Day sale has it all. After discount, budget TVs start as low as $69, whereas smart TVs start as low as $139. If you're looking for a big-screen 4K TV, Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Fire TVs start at $399. View Deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Editor's Choice deal: Nectar's Memory Foam mattress is our top overall mattress pick. We love it because it's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and it keeps you cool at night. It also comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. For the price, you simply won't find a better mattress. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Plus, you get a free $499 bundle with pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. View Deal

5G smartphone sale: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Editor's Choice deal: Verizon is offering one of the most epic Memorial Day sales we've seen in recent years. Switch to Verizon and trade in your old phone for a 5G phone and you'll get up to $1,000 off. Verizon will even pay you for your broken smartphone. Choose between the Editor's Choice iPhone 12 Pro, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and more. View Deal

Power tools: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is knocking up to 50% off power tools during its Memorial Day sale. The sale includes gear from Milwaukee, DeWalt, Black & Decker, Makita, and more. View Deal

Outdoor furniture/decor: deals from $15 @ Wayfair

From area rugs to outdoor bar carts, Wayfair's Memorial Day sales are now live with price drops on everything you need for summer of 2021. After discount, deals start as low as $15. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - TVs

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $649 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 6 Series 4K TV packs everything you could want from a Samsung TV. You get HDR10+ support, Alexa/Google Assistant integration, and Samsung's Tizen streaming platform. The latter gives you access to Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, and more. As part of its Memorial Day sales — Best Buy is knocking $100 off this 70-inch 4K TV's price. View Deal

TCL 32" Roku Smart TV: was $179 now $158 @ Amazon

The cheapest Memorial Day sale we've seen, Amazon has the TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $158. Though we normally wouldn't recommend a 720p TV, this one is cheap enough that it won't break any budget. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K Android TV: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense 55-inch 4K Android TV is still one of the best early Memorial Day sales around. The 55-inch TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, and easy access to thousands of apps for streaming and gaming. View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $389 @ Amazon

This 55-inch Insignia is one of the biggest values around. The 2020 TV features 4K resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and three HDMI ports. Plus, its voice remote with Alexa lets you control your TV via voice commands. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen for a big-screen set. View Deal

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. You only get two HDMI ports — most 70-inch TVs have at least three — but otherwise it has HDR support and Samsung's Tizen OS. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales for Samsung fans looking for a big screen.View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

The TCL 75S535 is part of TCL's QLED series of TVs. The QLED TV has up to 80 zones of LED local dimming. It also supports HLG/HDR10/Dolby Vision content and an Auto Game Mode, which switches the TV to low-latency game mode when it detects a console connected and powered on. Rarely on sale, this is one of the best Memorial Day sales around if you're looking to get the most for your money. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Reviewed by Tom's Guide: A 55-inch OLED TV for $1,199 is a stunning deal. Even more so when it happens to be the Vizio OLED 55-H1. In our review, we loved the TV's black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox Series X and PS5 gameplay. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales available now. View Deal

LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV w/ speaker: was $1,999 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've reviewed. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which won us over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. Add it your cart and you'll automatically get a free LG XBOOM speaker. Even better, it's $100 cheaper than last week, which makes it one of the best Memorial Day sales right now. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Mattresses

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Editor's Choice deal: Nectar's Memorial Day sale knocks the price of our overall favorite mattress. The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam mattress is exceptionally comfortable and supportive, but not too hot at night. It comes with an industry-leading 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $799 (was $1,198). Even better, you get a free $399 bedding bundle with every mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva: $200 off orders of $975 @ Saatva

Best luxury mattress: We've found that Saatva makes some of the best luxury mattresses you can buy. Their mattresses are made with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped, so if your partner rolls around during sleep, you won't feel any movement. Their Saava Classic mattress also has a memory foam layer for enhanced back support. As part of its Memorial Day sales — Saatva is taking $200 off orders of $975 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off mattresses @ Tempur-Pedic

As part of its official Memorial Day sales, Tempur-Pedic is taking up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets. For instance, you can take $300 off the ProBreeze or the LuxeBreeze mattresses and an extra $200 off the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base. Combined, that's $500 off a bed/mattress base combo. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $382 @ T&N

Reviewed by Tom's Guide: In our review, we found that the T&N Original Mattress is our favorite mattress for anyone on a shoestring budget. As part of its Memorial Day sales — T&N is taking up to 20% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin size for $382 (was $450) or the queen size for $590 (was $695). View Deal

Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses @ Beautyrest

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off select mattresses. After discount, prices start at $999 for the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.View Deal

Serta iComfort Mattress: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Serta

Save up to $400: Serta is taking up to $400 off its line of iComfort mattresses. If you're shopping for an affordable mattress that won't make you overheat, the base model (iComfort Limited Edition) is an excellent option. It features a Cold Touch Cover accompanied by cooling gel and cooling foam. The result is a bed that promises to keep you fresh even during the hottest summer days. The twin is on sale for $709 (was $909), whereas the queen costs $1,199 (was $1,399). View Deal

Helix Sunset Luxe Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: Memorial Day sales have started at Helix. The manufacturer is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "MEMORIALDAY100" ($100 off $600); "MEMORIALDAY150" ($150 off $1,250); or "MEMORIALDAY200" ($200 off $1,750). All deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Sunset Luxe (twin) for $599 via code "MEMORIALDAY100" or the queen for $999 via code "MEMORIALDAY100". View Deal

Leesa Original: was $799 now $699 + 2 free pillows @ Leesa

Up to $400 off: The Original Mattress is Leesa's entry-level and most popular mattress. As part of its early Memorial Day sales — Leesa is taking up to $200 off all sizes of its Original Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $699 (was $799), whereas the queen costs $949 (was $1,099). Plus, you'll get 2 free Leesa pillows with any mattress purchase. Other mattresses are up to $400 off. View Deal

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Best mattress topper: As part of its early Memorial Day sales — Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. For instance, the Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme is currently on sale for just $239. View Deal

Allswell Mattress: was $375 now $318 @ Allswell

The Allswell Mattress is a hybrid mattress made from memory foam and individually wrapped coils. Backed by Walmart, it delivers comfort at an affordable price. Use coupon "FUTURE15" to take 15% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Allswell Mattress (queen) for just $318, which is one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - BBQ Grills

Cusimax 2-in-1 Korean BBQ Grill: was $112 now $99 @ Amazon

The Cusimax 2-in-2 Korean BBQ Grill is perfect for those rainy days when you have to cook indoors. The electric barbecue features a reversible table with grooves on one side and a flat surface on the other. That means it can used to grill traditional meats and veggies or to make crepes, pancakes, and breakfast foods. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Amazon has knocked its price down to $99. View Deal

Weber grills: $50 off @ Home Depot

Home Depot's Memorial Day sales are taking up to $50 off a wide selection of Weber grills. The sale includes both gas grills and natural gas grills that are part of Weber's Genesis II series. View Deal

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $71 now $59 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or taking to the beach. It features a 187 square inch grilling surface, which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers simultaneously. It's one of the best cheap Memorial Day sales we've seen for a BBQ grill. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Indoor Electric Grill: was $229 now $189 @ Best Buy

Don't have a backyard or patio space for a grill? The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill serves as an excellent smokeless, indoor electric grill. It also doubles as a 4-quart air fryer that can roast, bake, and dehydrate foods. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Best Buy has it for $189.99. View Deal

Weber Genesis II: was $779 now $729 @ Home Depot

This popular premium grill features three burners and burns with natural gas. It also works with the iGrill 3 app, making it easy to monitor temperature when you're away from your grill.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Travel

Cabin retreats: from $99/night @ Expedia

Plan your next weekend getaway with Expedia's Memorial Day sale. As part of its sale, Expedia is taking up to 43% off weekend getaways with deals that start as low as $99/night. Destinations include cabins near Disney (Orland), oceanside condos in Baltimore, and hotel stays in New York City. View Deal

Hotels blowout sale: 20% off NYC, Vegas, more @ Hotels.com

From Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., Hotels.com is knocking up to 30% off select stays as part of its Memorial Day sales. Even better, Hotels.com is offering free cancellations on most hotels. (Some hotels might require cancellations up to 24 hours in advance of your arrival). View Deal

jetBlue Vacations: up to $700 off vacations @ jetBlue

Memorial Day sales have arrived at jetBlue. The airliner is taking from $50 to $700 off vacation packages for 2. Use coupon code "VACAY50" for $50 off $500, "VACAY200" for $200 off $1,500, "VACAY400" for $400 off $3,000, or "VACAY700" for $700 off $5,000. You must book a flight and hotel by June 1 for travel June 5, 2021 through April 15, 2022. View Deal

Travel sale: flights from $49 one-way @ Southwest

Southwest's Memorial Day sales are perfect for the budget-minded traveler. The airlines is offering one-way flights for as low as $49. Destinations include Fort Lauderdale, FL; Las Vegas, NV; Myrtle Beach, NC; and more. Book by June 10 for travel August 9 through November 5. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Appliances

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,249 now $999 @ Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. That means that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its app to remotely monitor your laundry. Add it to your cart and its price drops to $999. View Deal

Appliances on sale: up to $245 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking up to $245 off a wide range of home appliances, including washers/dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, and more. Some of these Memorial Day sales actually end before the holiday, so don't delay. After discount, washers start at $499, refrigerators at $175, and kitchen ranges from $395.View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper: was $30 now $22 @ Amazon

The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper isn't a kitchen appliance per se, but it can come in handy if you don't have a coffee machine. It features a fine mesh stainless steel filter that eliminates the need for paper filters. The 34-ounce coffee maker can make up to 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Microwave sales: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $150 off select microwaves during its early Memorial Day sales. After discount, microwaves start as low as $49. (Which is $10 cheaper than they were priced during the last big holiday). The sale includes brands from Insignia, GE, Sharp, Farberware, and more. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Tendercrisp 8-in-1 pressure cooker: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

Here's a Memorial Day sale for the home cook. The Ninja Foodi pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. This family-size pressure cooker is on sale at its lowest price yet. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 8-Qt Cooker: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Save time and effort while still making delicious food with the Ninja Foodi, an 8-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers. The Foodi is currently on sale at its lowest price of the year.View Deal

KitchenAid appliances: up to $1,700 off KitchenAid @ Best Buy

As part of its early Memorial Day sales, Best Buy is taking up to $1,700 off select KitchenAid appliances. The more appliances you purchase, the bigger the savings. The minimum you'll save is $100 with the purchase of two appliances. View Deal

Portable AC units: 20% off LG, Frigidaire @ Home Depot

Portable AC units can be moved from room to room. Many double as AC units and dehumidifiers in one. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Home Depot is taking up to 20% off multiple brands. Save on Costway, Whynter, and more. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Patio Furniture

Chaise Lounge Chair: was $128 now $51 @ Lowe's

This chaise lounge chair is perfect for your backyard or for a quick trip to the park. Its aluminum frame is light, yet durable and it can be followed up and taken on the road. It's now 60% off. View Deal

Signature Design by Ashley Lounge Chair: was $396 now $316 @ Appliances Connection

Spruce up your outdoor patio with this lounge chair by Ashley. This all-weather chair features foam zippered cushions, tapered legs, and a stain-free design. As part of its Memorial Day sales, Appliances Connection is taking $79 off its regular price. View Deal

Outdoor furniture sale: up to 50% off at Kohl's

Kohl's is slashing up to 50% off select patio furniture styles as part of its Memorial Day sales. The sale includes patio sets, fire pits, patio tables, and more. They also have a selection of outdoor chairs for children on sale from $17. View Deal

Outdoor accessories: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is kicking off its Memorial Day sales with discounts on outdoor accessories. Picnic baskets, patio umbrellas, folding chairs, and ottomans are up to 50% off right now. View Deal

Patio furniture: up to 25% off at Target

Target is offering a wide array of patio furniture sales with discounts on patio umbrellas, outdoor lighting, fire pits, and more. The retailer also has small accessories on sale such as throws, pillows, and chair cushions. It's one of the biggest Memorial Day sales you'll find. View Deal

Patio furniture sales: up to 65% off @ Macy's

Macy's is taking from 20% to 66% off a wide range of patio furniture. It's one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen from any retailer. It includes outdoor furniture, patio umbrellas, and more. View Deal

Safavieh patio furniture: 15% off @ Overstock

As part of its Memorial Day sales, Overstock is taking 15% off its collection of Safavieh patio furniture. The sale includes folding tables, Adirondack chairs, sun loungers, benches, dining sets, and more. View Deal

Outdoor dining furniture sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Wayfair has one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen if you're looking for patio furniture. The retailer is taking up to 50% all outdoor dining furniture. The sale includes everything from table runners to outdoor dining sets. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Gaming

MSI GF63 15.6" Laptop: was $729 now $679 @ Best Buy

As part of its Memorial Day sales — Best Buy has the MSI GF63 on sale for $679.99. The gaming rig is ideal for budget gamers and includes a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10200H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Gateway 15.6" Creator Series: was $899 now $749 @ Walmart

For under $800, this Gateway laptop gets you an Nvidia GTX 1650, Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of RAM, and a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC thrown in for good measure. If you want to game for cheap, this is one of the best Memorial Day sales you'll find.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $70 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. Add it to your cart to see the $59 price, which is one of the best Switch deals around. View Deal

Alienware M15 R3: was $1,879 now $1,528 @ Dell

The M15 R3 is an impressive gaming machine. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,528.79. View Deal

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The hard-to-find Ring Fit Adventure is in stock and on sale at Amazon. (Add it to your cart to see the discounted price). The Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. View Deal

PS5: from $399 @ Amazon (check stock)

Let's be clear: there will be no Memorial Day sales on the PS5. However, there's a chance it could come back into stock during the holiday, so it's worth checking stock when you can. The PS5 Standard (pictured) sells for $499, whereas the PS5 Digital Edition (no disc) sells for $399. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15: was $1,299 now $1,089 @ Walmart

The Lenovo Legion Y540 15 packs a solid punch with its 15.6 inch 1080p display with a beautiful refresh rate of 144 Hz, 512GB of SSD, 9th Generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 card with 6GB of graphics memory.View Deal

Razer Blade 15: was $1,799 now $1,479 @ Amazon

Here's a Memorial Day sale with a killer price drop. Amazon is taking a whopping $400 off the Razer Blade 15. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, Core i7-10750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 2060 GPU. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Headphones

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $128 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $128.98. That's $30 off and the best AirPods price you'll find right now. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 at Amazon. That's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

Reviewed by Tom's Guide: One of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's one of the best prices we've seen on the AirPods Pro. View Deal

AirPods Max: was $549 now $519 @ Amazon

It's a modest price cut given their price, but Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $519, which is $29 off their regular price. This is the first significant price drop we see for the AirPods Max at Amazon and a great Memorial Day sale for fans of Apple's premium buds. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Streaming

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $49 now $39 @Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV, and Disney Plus. Amazon has it for $10 off as part of its Memorial Day sales. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and play games. It's now $10 off. View Deal

Disney Plus Gift Card: 1-year for $69 @ Disney

You can now gift a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus for yourself or someone else. It gives you access to content from Disney, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Laptops

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance, thanks to its new Apple Silicon. It also lasted over 14 hours on our battery test. Both configs are now on sale at Amazon. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales period as this model is rarely on sale. It's on sale for $949, but a $50 coupon drops its price to $899.99 during checkout. If you don't see the coupon, try checking a different color. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 315 Touch: was $299 now $269 @ Acer

Unlike most Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 315 sports a 1080p IPS touch display. The system is powered by a 1.1GHz Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's now $30 off at Acer. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $239 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Tablets

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Walmart

New iPad Pro: The new 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means you can expect record-breaking speed. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. Walmart is taking $50 off pre-orders of the new tablet. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): up to $200 off @ Verizon

If you're looking for a 5G-capable iPad Pro, you'll want to check out Verizon. The mobile carrier is taking $100 off the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Alternatively, trade-in an old device and you'll save up to $200 off Apple's new iPad Pro tablets. Memorial Day sales don't get better than this. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

Epic price drop: The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. It's now $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $689 @ Amazon

Need a tablet you can push to the limit? Then you'll want the 11-inch iPad Pro by your side. Not only does it tear through work with Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, but its edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display (which features 120Hz Pro Motion technology) offers super smooth visuals. While not officially part of Amazon's Memorial Day sales — it's now at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Smartphones

5G phone sale: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is currently offering one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen to date. For a limited time, trade in your old phone (in working or broken condition), port your number, and sign up for an Unlimited plan and you'll get $1,000 off a wide variety of Verizon's 5G phones. The sale includes Apple's iPhone 12 models, Samsung's Galaxy S21 models, and more. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Treat yourself — and friend/relative — to a brand new iPhone 12 Pro courtesy of Verizon. Currently, when you buy a new iPhone 12 Pro at Verizon with an Unlimited plan, you'll get a free iPhone 12 Pro in return. The phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display, 5G connectivity, Dolby Vision HDR video, three rear cameras, A14 Bionic CPU, and a LiDAR scanner for night mode portraits. It's one of the best Memorial Day sales we've seen.View Deal

Galaxy S21: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Verizon has a similar BOGO deal on the Galaxy S21. Purchase a new Galaxy S21 at Verizon with an Unlimited plan and you'll get a free Galaxy S21 in return. It features a 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for 8K video recordings at 24 fps. View Deal

Memorial Day Sales - Smart home

ecobee SmartThermostat w/ Voice Control: was $249 now $199 @ Ecobee

Editor's Choice deal: The 5th generation ecobee SmartThermostat boasts plenty of noteworthy upgrades from its predecessor. Most notably, it now comes with full Alexa support and a much better speaker, complete with Spotify integration. In our review, we rated it the best overall smart thermostat and it's now $50 off. View Deal

ecobee SmartCamera: was $99 now $79 @ Ecobee

The ecobee SmartCamera is on sale as part of the company's Memorial Day sales. In o ur review, we found it to be a good home security camera, especially if you already own other ecobee kit. The 1080p camera has a 180-degree field of view, built-in motion tracking, and built-in Alexa. View Deal

Tips on finding the best Memorial Day sales

As with all holidays, Memorial Day will be filled with both good and bad deals. But with a little diligence, it's possible to find the best Memorial Day sales on the items you want. Here are our tips and guide to finding the best deals during Memorial Day.

Take advantage of the early deals: Memorial Day is still a few days out, but there are already plenty of early sales you can take advantage of. If possible, look for the expiration date of these early sales. If they last through June, chances are the item won't be cheaper on Memorial Day. If it ends in a few hours/days, then we'd wait for Memorial Day as there will likely be another sale.

Memorial Day is still a few days out, but there are already plenty of early sales you can take advantage of. If possible, look for the expiration date of these early sales. If they last through June, chances are the item won't be cheaper on Memorial Day. If it ends in a few hours/days, then we'd wait for Memorial Day as there will likely be another sale. Always comparison shop: Practically every retailer will offer Memorial Day sales in the coming days. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want.

Practically every retailer will offer Memorial Day sales in the coming days. As a result, we recommend that you always comparison shop — no matter what you're buying. If you're shopping for a new 4K TV, look at deals from Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. If you're in the market for new kitchen appliances, check out Kohl's, Amazon, Home Depot, and Lowe's. That way you'll see who has the lowest price on the item(s) you want. Use price tracking tools to weed out fake deals: Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Memorial Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel. Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more.

Shoppers have an arsenal of tools to help them weed out bad Memorial Day sales. One of our favorites is CamelCamelCamel. Although it only works on Amazon, it can give you the price history on just about any item sold on Amazon. We find it especially helpful for tech items like iPads, 4K TVs, and more. Beware fake reviews: It's something every shopper does: We find something we want to buy and we google reviews for that item. However, shoppers should be very cautious with the reviews they read because there are a lot of fake or paid for user reviews out there. So if you're spotted a few Memorial Day sales you're intent on buying, make sure you do your homework and rely on reviews from multiple users and not just users who leave glowing reviews.

When is Memorial Day in 2021?

Memorial Day 2021 occurs on Monday, May 31. The federal holiday honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Memorial Day is referred to as the unofficial start of summer. It's also the first major sales event for the summer season.

What are the best Memorial Day sales now?

Memorial Day sales tend to focus on outdoor items like patio furniture, grills, and summer apparel. On the tech front, Memorial Day sales are generally great for finding deals on laptops, TVs, and fitness devices. Mattresses also tend to see massive discounts during Memorial Day sales.

Memorial Day sales and PS5 restocks

No holiday is complete without gaming deals and Memorial Day is no exception. However, if you're hoping to find deals on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we've got bad news. It's unlikely you'll even find them in stock. PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory is extremely depleted at the moment and we don't see that changing anytime soon. Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock guides for the latest news on Sony's and Microsoft's respective consoles.

Prime Day vs. Memorial Day sales

Prime Day deals will be here soon. Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2021 will happen in Q2 of 2021. While we think it's unlikely Prime Day will happen around Memorial Day, it's possible — although unconfirmed — that Prime Day could happen sometime in June. If you're shopping for Amazon devices — such as an Echo Dot or Fire TV — we recommend you wait till Prime Day. Otherwise, 4K TVs, mattresses, kitchen appliances, and patio furniture tend to see better discounts on Memorial Day than they do during Amazon's faux holiday.