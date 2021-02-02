Meijer confirms PS5 restock coming soon — what you should know

With lockdowns still in place across the country, many gamers are looking for where to buy PS5 console. Well, there's some good news to report today. Meijer has confirmed it will have PS5 restock in select stores only.

The official Meijer Twitter account states that "PS5 consoles are coming soon in stores only!" The retailer warns that consoles will be limited and the only way to find out if your local Meijer has PS5 restock is to look for a specific sign announcing PS5 availability.

Meijer PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Meijer

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Meijer

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Meijer restock supply will be limited

(Image credit: Meijer )

Meijer indicates its PS5 restock event will be very limited. While they don't give an exact number, it doesn't sound like they're expecting a massive restock. As a result, you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. According to Meijer, stores with PS5 restock will have the above sign indicating when the consoles will go on sale and how many consoles said store will have available.

Create a Meijer account: Increase your chances

While this Meijer PS5 restock will be in-store only, it doesn't hurt to have a Meijer.com account ready in case of future restock events. (Or in case Meijer releases some consoles online). Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go, or you could withhold your credit card info, but at least have a verified account ready to go.