Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA playoffs Round 1 series

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel Mavericks vs Clippers begins at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Monday, Aug. 17) on ESPN.

Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs delivers a Mavericks vs Clippers live stream tomorrow night, and we're ready. Can Kawhi Leonard bring another NBA title to the Clippers, which would be the third team he'd bring to the mountain top? Let's find out.

So, yes, we're done with the 'seeding' portion of the NBA's bubble season, and into the playoffs, with the winner of this series going on to face the winner of Denver vs Utah in the semi-finals. And the Clippers played the bubble properly, earning the 2 seed (with their cross-town rivals the Lakers establishing #1 early).

Leonard's worked his magic in the front office as well, convincing management to sign Paul George from Oklahoma City. That being said, anyone (especially Knicks fans) know not to count out the Mavs' tandem of Kristaps Porzingis amd Luka Doncic.

Yes, Dallas enters the playoffs on a losing steak, but Doncic put up big numbers during those games with as much as 36 points in a single round. How much has he saved for the playoffs? Let's find out.

Here's everything you need to watch Mavericks vs Clippers live stream tomorrow night (and the rest of the Round 1 games as well):

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the series of Mavericks vs Clippers live streams on ESPN (which has game 1), TNT and ABC (the full series schedule is below). Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding any of those channels. They're all also on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or the sports-fan favorite, fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV, as it's the only of these options to land in our best streaming services list. ESPN is included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. But we think the $45 per month Sling Blue + Orange package may be the best best for a comprehensive streaming situation.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British hoop fans always impress me by how late they can stay up to watch American sports, and they'll do the same with the Mavericks vs Clippers live stream, which starts at 2 a.m. BST on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

TSN may be picking up Mavericks vs Clippers, its schedule has a TBD NBA Playoffs game on TSN1 for Monday, August 17. We will update this story once we learn more.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Mavericks vs Clippers series schedule

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 Dallas at LA, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Dallas at LA, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 LA at Dallas, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 LA at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, (time and network TBA)

Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, (time TBA), ESPN

Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Dallas at LA, (time TBA), TNT

* = if necessary