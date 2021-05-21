Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream begins Saturday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream has Kawhi Leonard looking to get back to the postseason success he enjoyed during his time with the Spurs and Raptors. Luka Doncic will look to get in LA’s way and start a postseason legacy of his own in this NBA playoffs live stream .

For the second straight season, the Mavs and Clippers are facing off in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Last season it was the Clippers coming out on top taking the best-of-seven series in six games. Los Angeles would go on to get bounced out in their next series against the Nuggets.

The Clippers, owners of the West’s 4th seed, made one major change this offseason when they fired Doc Rivers after seven seasons. Tyronn Lue took over as head coach and has been charged with getting the most out of team leaders Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. When Leonard was acquired two seasons ago, he was widely revered as the best player in the game and coming off a championship run during his one season in Toronto. The Clippers are looking for more of THAT version of Kawhi.

The Mavericks enter the series right behind the Clippers as the West’s 5th-seed. Like Kawhi living up to his hype in L.A., Luka Doncic will attempt to do the same in Dallas. The 22-year-old Slovenian guard has dazzled through his first three seasons in the NBA with sharp shooting, his ability to attack the rim and court vision that puts his teammates in great position to score. Those tools have led to a Rookie of the Year award, two all-star nods and his 28 points per game is among the league’s best over the last two years. Doncic and company are looking to give Dallas their first playoff series win since 2011, when they won the NBA Championship.

The Mavs won their season series with the Clippers, 2-1 but enter Sunday as 5-point underdogs. The over/under 220 points.

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

In the U.S. Mavericks vs Clippers airs on ESPN, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports to see the Mavericks vs Clippers live stream. The game will air at 8:30 p.m. BST.

Hoops fans in Canada rejoice! The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream wasn't listed at first, but it got placed on SportsNet, specifically SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.