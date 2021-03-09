Mattress sale at Tuft & Needle — save 10% on our favorite budget mattress

With spring just around the bend, mattress companies are offering a wide variety of mattress sales. In fact, our favorite budget mattress is now on sale.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off all mattresses. After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $405. The Original Mattress holds a spot in our best mattress guide for being the best budget mattress you can buy.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $450 now $405 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $405 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $625.50 (was $695).View Deal

Tuft & Needle Bed Frames: 15% off @ T&N

In addition to mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking 15% off all bed frames. The sale includes box foundations, metal bases, adjustable frames, platform beds, and more. After discount, frames start as low as $51 for metal base. View Deal

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its three mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. (The latter mattress is not on sale). After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $405 for a twin or $625 for a queen.

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

Don't need a new mattress? Tuft & Needle is also taking 15% off bed frames and 10% off select bedding. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen this month. Sales are valid through April 18.