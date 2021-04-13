Massive spring sale at Idle Sleep knocks 50% off everything

If you can't wait for the first Memorial Day mattress sale of 2021, Idle Sleep has an epic spring sale you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, Idle Sleep is taking up to 50% off sitewide. After discount, you can get The Idle mattress (queen) for just $695. That's 50% off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen this year.

50% off sale The Idle mattress w/ 2 free pillows: was $1,390 now $695 @ Idle Sleep

50% off! The Idle mattress is Idle Sleep's budget-friendly mattress. The mattress offers 12 inches of memory foam along with a gel infusion that offers support, pressure relief, and helps keep you cool at night. It comes with an 18-month trial and lifetime warranty. View Deal

If you're looking for the best mattress you can afford at Idle Sleep, you'll want to take a look at The Idle mattress. Currently on sale for $695 (queen), it offers 12 inches of support via a series of memory foam and gel infused layers. Even better, you get two Idle Sleep memory foam pillows for free ($115 value). We especially like that that the mattress comes with an 18-month trial and a lifetime warranty.

If you don't need a new mattress, Idle Sleep's sale extends beyond just mattresses. You can also save up to 50% off bed sheets, mattress protectors, and more. It's one of the biggest non-holiday sales we've seen from any retailer.