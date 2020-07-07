Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak reveals real-life images, specs and video

Images of Galaxy Watch 3 taken for certification purposes have shown us more angles of the next Samsung smartwatch, while another leak has told us some interesting details about its internal specs. Last but not least, there's a new promo video for the Galaxy Watch 3 that shows off some of its features.

One set of leaks comes in the form of the pictures taken by Taiwanese regulator the NCC and posted to Twitter by the_tech_guy (via TechRadar) and the other is information from an early version of the Galaxy Watch 3's firmware, found by XDA Developers.

The images show the watch from a few different angles, and back up previous claims that it would have the option of leather straps, a stainless steel face and black trim. There is also the choice of plastic straps and a titanium face depending on which size you choose (41mm or 45mm) and whether you want LTE or Bluetooth connectivity, according to earlier leaks.

(Image credit: the_tech_guy)

There's also photos of the Galaxy Watch 3's USB charging pad, which charges the watch at 5W, something that was also confirmed by the firmware leak. It's the same as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which isn't surprising since 5W is pretty much the standard wireless charging speed for smartwatches.

(Image credit: the_tech_guy)

Within the firmware, XDA Developers' Max Weinbach found additional evidence of the two battery capacities for the Galaxy Watch 3, those being 247 mAh for the smaller model and 340 mAh for the larger model. These are smaller in size than the battery of the original Galaxy Watch, but the same as the batteries inside the Galaxy Watch Active 2, which has a strong battery life of approximately two to three days.

Both watches will use a 360 x 360 OLED display, the leaks from the firmware continue, which is the same resolution as the Galaxy Watch Active 2. There will be a new health sensor, however, which would be an upgrade on the one from the Active 2, This will be good news for keen fitness tracker followers who want the most accurate information about their heart rate, sleeping patterns and blood oxygen levels as possible.

(Image credit: the_tech_guy)

The firmware also reveals a large variety of new faces, complete with complications to give you the details you're after. A new kind of complication is what are described as "informative edges", which display different sorts of info around the circumference of the watch, depending on what the watch judges to be most relevant at that moment. This includes things like steps taken, battery level, heart rate, calories and UV levels, which sounds like a smart way of using the full space of the display.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

One other interesting detail is that the Galaxy Watch 3 will have Microsoft Outlook pre-installed as its email app, rather than Samsung Email. It's not a huge surprise given the close relationship between Samsung and Microsoft. This may be a nuisance for users who primarily use Samsung Email, as Weinbach can't tell if this version of Outlook will work with other email apps or just the Outlook app.

Finally, we have what appears to be a promo video from Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter, which teases the various features of the Galaxy Watch 3. You can see some of the rumored informative edges complications in action, including mini weather notifications and heart rate.

The reveal date of the Galaxy Watch 3 likely isn't too far away, as Samsung has been rumored to be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. The Galaxy Watch 3 would be appearing alongside other new products like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab S7, but will still be of great interest despite the higher profile smartphone products.

Hopefully we'll find out the price of the new smartwatch (likely starting around $400), and what else Samsung has planned for Tizen OS 5.5, the newest version of its proprietary smart watch software.