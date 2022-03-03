Massive PlayStation Store sale slices up to 75% off games right now

If you’ve missed out on some of the best PS4 games or have played through the best PS5 games and are looking for titles that could benefit from the power and speedy load times of the PS5, then Sony has you covered.

Right now a big suite of discounts can be had in the PlayStation Store, with a sale on Sony’s “Essential Picks” that cuts the price of some great games.

One highlight is The Last of Us 2, which won a whole host of accolades and game of the year awards in 2020. It’s been sliced to $19/£17 in the PlayStation Store.

For that price, The Last of Us 2 is unmissable. It combines tense semi-survival horror action in a beautiful post apocalypse U.S. with a story that feels like something from a top HBO TV series than standard zombie-centric video game fare.

What’s more, if you have a PS5 — check out our PS5 restock guide to snag the console if you’ve not got one yet — then the Last of Us 2 benefits from running at a full 60 frames per second at 4K. The title applies checkerboard rendering to do that, meaning it’s not native 4K resolution, but it still looks seriously good for a PS4 game. And if you mess up some snaking or badly time a dodge and get Ellie’s neck bitten by a terrifying Clicker, the PS5’s PCIe 4.0 SDD gets you back in the action in seconds.

However, there's more: Marvel’s Spider-Man has been cut to $19/£17; this has a PS4 and PS5 version. If you’re looking at Dying Light 2 Stay Human but want some context for the game first? Then the original Dying Light is on sale for $14/£14. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary edition can be had for $15/£12 and cult-favorite Control can be had for $13/£11.

Quite frankly, there’s almost a stupid amount of deals on the PlayStation Store, making it a great time to catch up on some classics or grab a game that passed you by the first time.

Combine this with the release of Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, and it’s never been a better time to be a PlayStation fan. But Xbox players don’t despair, as there’s a big Xbox game sale going on as well.