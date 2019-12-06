Massive Apple Sale at Best Buy: Save on Apple Watch, MacBook Air, iPad

Best Buy is closing out its Cyber Week deals with a bang. The retailer just kicked off a massive Apple sale with discounts on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch 4, and more. It's one of the best Apple sales we've seen.

When it comes to Apple, Best Buy has always been one of our go-to retailers. They always undercut the Apple Store and oftentimes price match or beat retailers like Amazon and Walmart.

While there are some Apple sales in Best Buy's current event that are all-time price lows, a few are just a few bucks shy of being record breaking price drops. That said, they're still the best price you can find right now. The Apple sale at Best Buy is valid through Sunday.

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/40mm): was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 4 is not only the Apple Watch we recommend buying, but also the Apple Watch we happen to own. It's waterproof, it features advanced health-tracking features, and Best Buy is taking up to $100 off various models. (The base GPS model is $50 off).

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Best Buy

After last week's epic AirPods discounts, it's been hard finding Apple's buds in stock or on sale. Best Buy has the base models on sale for $144.99, which is only $15 off, but the best deal you'll find right now.

One of the best stocking stuffers you can give, at Best Buy when you buy one Apple App Store gift card, you'll get 25% off a second one. The deal is valid on all gift card amounts ranging from $15 to $100.

Apple iPhone 11: $300 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Apple's entire iPhone 11 family is on sale at Best Buy. Simply buy and activate your new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max via Best Buy and trade-in an eligible phone to receive up to $300 off.

Apple iPhone XS Max: $200 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

It may be a generation old, but the iPhone XS Max is still a powerful smartphone that can run circles around its competition. Buy and activate your iPhone via Best Buy to get up to $200 off. It's one of the best Apple sales around.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro is a powerful tablet capable of smoking some of today's budget laptops. Best Buy has it on sale for $649.99, which is an all-time price low for Apple's epic tablet.

Apple MacBook Air: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The 2019 MacBook Air hit an all-time price low of $799 on Cyber Monday. Although this deal is $100 higher, it's still an amazing steal. The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,099 (which is an all-time price low and the model we'd recommend).

MacBook Pro 13" (128GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

Arguably the best Apple laptop for most users, the MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. Best Buy is taking up to $250 off all 13-inch MacBook Pros with prices starting at $1,199.



MacBook Air 13 (2017): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

This older MacBook Air is available with a whopping $300 discount. Armed with a Core i5 processor and a fast 128GB, this laptop is still a very capable system despite its age. It's great for students or cash-strapped Mac fans. This offer is for My Best Buy members only. (Membership is free; you must sign into your account to see the $699 price).

Apple HomePod: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Alexa who? Apple's Siri-based smart speaker is still alive and well. Best Buy is taking $100 off and has it at an all-time price low of $199.99.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Studio3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're now at their lowest price ever and $79 cheaper than Amazon's current price. One of the best Apple sales you'll find online.