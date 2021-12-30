Marvel in 2022: Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 and more

2021 wasn't dry for Marvel, but 2022 looks to bring the MCU back to more of its former glory. Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has a lot to oversee in the new year, with Thor (and a new Thor) returning, the Black Panther sequel that looks to find someone else to take the mantle and a Doctor Strange movie that has far more hype than its predecessor.

Yes, while the previous year seemed to focus on secondary Avengers and their siblings (no knock on Loki, we loved your show), 2022 looks to be massive for Marvel. And just like last year we've got some interesting new Disney Plus shows on the horizon, but most of this year's shows star heroes that may be entirely new to audiences.

Oh, and Sony Pictures has new movies in its Spider-Man universe, which does count as MCU-connected. It all makes for a busy year where you'll have a hard time keeping track of the many new faces on the scene. So we decided to make a guide to all the movies and shows coming from Marvel in 2022.

Morbius (January 28)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

No, don't run away! Morbius, starring Jared Leto, is in fact a MCU movie — or at least as much as any Spider-Man movie is, as we know that it exists within that universe (the Morbius trailer was riddled with references).

Unfamiliar with Morbius, the living vampire? We're guessing many are, so here's what you need to know. Dr. Michael Morbius was plagued with a condition that he sought to cure, only to find himself in a cave where an incident with many bats basically turned him into a sort-of vampire.

Morbius doesn't just live in the same world as Spider-Man, he shares a timeline with some familiar faces and names from that world. Michael Keaton appeared in the trailer as Adrian Tooms (who became The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming), cops reference Venom in the trailer and Oscorp Tower looms over head. There's even a newspaper version of The Daily Bugle, which feels like a nod to the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies.

Will it be streaming? Not on January 28, but it will come to Disney Plus eventually, thanks to a deal between Sony and Disney.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Benedict Cumberbatch has a sequel, but it's not entirely all his own. Elizabeth Olsen will show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a post-WandaVision Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who is likely looking for her estranged children. There's also Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to deal with, as the titular multiverse was shattered at the end of the Loki season 1 finale.

And going off that title we expect this film to deal with more than just the anger of Mordo, who is probably still heavily anti-sorcerer. Making things better, this film is directed by Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man), and this presence has everyone expecting a movie that's more horror-iffic than the last edition. Olsen has said this is the scariest MCU movie yet, which is exciting. They can't all be cookie-cutter projects, right?

Will it be streaming? Disney Plus Premier Access is seemingly on hold, so we expect it to be on the service in July 2022, given how long Eternals and Shang-Chi took to get to Disney Plus.

Ms. Marvel (Summer 2022)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first "new to the MCU" character to get her own series, Kamala Khan would be totally excited to learn she's getting her own show. Khan (who becomes Ms. Marvel in the series) is just your every-day teenager, and a giant Captain Marvel fan. Khan will be portrayed by Iman Vellani, who is actually making her on-screen debut in this role. Talk about a star-making situation.

Khan becomes Ms. Marvel (Marvel's first Muslim character with their own comic book) when she gains many powers, including shape-shifting abilities. The series looks to be pure origin story, with seemingly low stakes for the rookie.

Ms. Marvel isn't the only item on her MCU docket, as the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) will see her co-star alongside Brie Larson. And since Khan is in New Jersey, there's always a slight chance she could run into some of New York's finest defenders, as Daredevil is coming back to the MCU.

Will it be streaming? Ms. Marvel is a Disney Plus show, so, yes!

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Okay, you know how we haven't seen Thor's beloved Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in a while? Well, it seems like we're about to get a whole lot of her in Thor 4: Love and Thunder. Sharing some plot with a recent Marvel comics storyline, Dr. Foster is to become the new Thor, with all the powers and cool armor that comes with the position. No signs of Jane getting her own version of Loki, though we'd love to see Sylvie Laufeydottir (the female Loki played by Sophia Di Martino) come back from the Loki series.

Of course, expect Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to reprise their roles as Thor and Valkyrie, though they're not alone. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) will join in the fun. We've heard rumor that Russell Crowe has some kind of role too.

As for a villain? Christian Bale will play the revenge-driven Gorr the God Butcher, who's angry with the gods who didn't save his family.

Will it be streaming? Without Disney Plus Premier Access, we expect it to be on the service by September 2022.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (October 7)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

One of the best Spider-Man movies ever is finally getting a sequel, as we return to the Spider-Verse in October. Sony's amazingly animated Miles Morales origin story was too good to keep as a stand-alone, especially as its Spider-Verse — which brought in Peter Porker for crying out loud — has so much potential for creativity.

Which is why we're giddy to see that Oscar Isaac is back as the voice actor of Spider-Man 2099 aka Miguel O'Hara, who is seen fighting Miles in the trailer. Despite a new foe, this trailer has reason for Miles to be plenty happy. Spider-Gwen is back, traveling to Miles' timeline.

Will it be streaming? Not on its theatrical release day, but it will come to Disney Plus eventually, thanks to a deal between Sony and Disney.

Moon Knight (Expected in 2022)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Meanwhile, in another part of the MCU, Oscar Isaac's got another Marvel project on his hands, starring in Moon Knight. The series will be another MCU debut for a character who's been kept in the pages of the comics so far: Marc Spector, who becomes a vigilante named Moon Night.

Unfortunately, this path to fighting crime isn't going to be smooth, as Spector is both a conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu and Spector is suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID). Or maybe he just thinks he's connected to a deity. Only time will tell. It's rumored that the vampire hunter Blade will make his full-fledged MCU debut in Moon Knight, after being teased at the end of Eternals.

Ethan Hawke has been cast in the series, but we don't know if he'll be a villain or ally.

Will it be streaming? Moon Knight is a Disney Plus show, so, yes! But we don't have a firm release date yet, it's merely expected for 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via YouTube)

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever may see its big meta-story come to life on the big screen, as the passing of Chadwick Boseman created a need for a new Black Panther.

Fan theories have suggested that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is one of the potential successors, which is now more possible than ever since Wright is confirmed to be in the film (after rumors had her on the outs with Disney and Marvel for reportedly being against getting a Covid-19 vaccination).

We'd also vote for M'Baku (Winston Duke) to make a claim for that title, as Duke proved to be a scene-stealer in the first Black Panther. We expect to see Daniel Brühl pop up, as Baron Helmut Zero was taken into Wakandan custody at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Will it be streaming? Not likely for 2022. With Disney Plus Premier Access seemingly on hold, we expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be on Disney Plus by January 2023.

She-Hulk (expected in 2022)

One Hulk isn't enough for the MCU in 2022. Jennifer Walters (portrayed by Tatiana Maslany) is coming to meet the Hulk we already know. Not only did Mark Ruffalo show up in a featurette available only on Disney Plus for Disney Plus Day, but Maslany's already said the iconic line "you wouldn't like me when I'm angry."

But getting to the series at hand, the buzz about the Maslany-led show comes from two places. Jamila Jamil has been cast as Titania, and Walters' day job as a lawyer has many thinking this is a prime opportunity for Charlie Cox's Daredevil (okay, technically his Matt Murdock) to arrive in the MCU.

Will it be streaming? She-Hulk is a Disney Plus show, so, yes! But we don't have a firm release date yet, it's merely expected for 2022.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special (holiday season 2022)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Is Star-Lord's holiday adventure going to be a fun little throw-away, or will it be his way to jog Gamora's memory? Because, remember, the Gamora who emerged from Avengers: Endgame isn't the same one we saw in Guardians Vol. 2.

Either way, we're getting our first MCU holiday special at the end of 2022. The series will be written and directed by James Gunn, and is releasing after between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians Vol. 3. No word on its length, but it should be around 30-60 minutes.

At the very least, we're guessing at least one Guardian is going to learn the meaning of the holiday season. An easily-confused Drax is always possible, but considering how moody Star-Lord can get, we're not putting it past him.

Will it be streaming? Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a Disney Plus special, so, yes! But we don't have a firm release date yet, it's merely expected for Holiday 2022.

Secret Invasion (expected in 2022)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Skrulls, if you haven't read the comics or watched Captain Marvel (or the post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home or WandaVision) in a while, are a prominent shape-shifting alien race of the MCU. And it turns out some of them have infiltrated the highest offices in the world.

And that's the story behind Secret Invasion, where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos the Skrull (Ben Mendelsohn) will reunite to stop these Skrulls from pulling this Hydra-like espionage (how easy is our government to infiltrate?)

Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Christopher McDonald are all in the show as well. And McDonald is doing a bad job of denying that he's Norman Osborn.

Will it be streaming? Secret invasion is a Disney Plus series, so, yes! But we don't have a firm release date yet, it's merely expected for 2022.