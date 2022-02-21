March will be the month to get Xbox Game Pass

With Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring, February has been a good month for big games, but March is shaping up to be a killer month for Xbox Game Pass.

That’s because Microsoft's bargain game subscription service is getting five day-one games in the first month of spring. With these games and the likes of Starfield, Redfall, and Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl all slated for release this year, now is the time to sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription; oh, it also happens to be the best deal in gaming right now.

As for the aforementioned new games, on March 1 nautical adventure game FAR: Changing Tides will set sail on Game Pass, following the wake of its indie game predecessor FAR: Lone Sails.

March 17 will see snowboarding title Shredders slide into Game Pass, ironically arriving at a time when winter's chill thaws.

Annapurna Interactive’s A Memoir Blue, which explores the tale of a champion swimmer recalling a childhood trip she and her mother went on, will make a splash on March 24. Expect a game with an arty, indie feel for you to soak in.

Following that, on March 29 Crusader Kings 3 will finally make its console invasion, moving from PC onto Xbox for the first time. PC players can already enjoy some medieval plotting and strategy, but Game Pass users will be able to get into the action as well; so too will PS5 owners, but they’ll have to buy it separately.

And for the gunslingers among y’all, action RPG Weird West will be shot into Game Pass on March 31. With a mix of western action crossed with odd powers seemingly inspired by the likes of Dishonored (it is being made by ex-Arkane Studios developers, after all), this could be one of the more compelling RPG-meets-immersive-sim games to lasso Xbox and PC gamers.

In short, March looks like an excellent month to be an Xbox fan, Xbox Series X user or just someone eyeing up an Xbox Game Pass deal. And with the likes of Fable 4 set to come to Game Pass day-one, it’s hard to ignore its future potential.

If you’re feeling impatient, then Xbox Game Pass is totally worth getting right away, not least because it has Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 on it now. But if you need another reason, it's also just got access to Total War: Warhammer 3, a grand fantasy strategy game that’s well worth your attention if you have, say, one of our best gaming PCs.