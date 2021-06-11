Mandalorian season 3 may not start filming for a while

Waiting for Grogu's return in The Mandalorian season 3? The latest news makes us think we may have to wait a bit, so I hope you've packed a snack (don't steal from others, kids). Rumor has it that Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's next round in the skies is not filming any time soon, and suggests a long wait until that next chapter.

This news comes to us from Collider, which is pretty reputable on these sorts of things, and credited its scoop to unnamed sources. Specifically: The Book of Boba Fett is going to be a "closely-linked spinoff, and that we're to expect it as basically 'The Mandalorian season 2.5'," as it will pack other characters we've seen in The Mandalorian. If you ask us, that sounds great, but it won't feel as tightly-knit if there's no Grogu (we assume they're saving that for Mando S3).

This also ties into the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus. It seems as if Disney might be staggering the filming of all three shows, with The Book of Boba Fett having wrapped, and the Obi-Wan series already filming at the LA stages.

And while we don't know when Obi-Wan is set to wrap, it sounds as if The Mandalorian will film next. Collider's big claim is that production for the third Mando season won't start until the end of 2021 — or even early 2022 date. That portends to a late 2022 release for The Mandalorian season 3.

Mando season 3's delay is also likely tied to The Last of Us HBO show, which Pedro Pascal will star in. According to a casting call in Alberta, Canada, that show is filming starting in July 2021 (through to June 2022!). One wonders how much of that year Pascal would be on set for.

Pascal recently told Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan himself) that the third season of Mandalorian hasn't been shot yet, so that's more fuel to believe the report.

All of the above makes the above note about Mandalorian season 2.5 make all the more sense, as that show will likely need to tide us all over while we wait for the return of the Beskar-collecting Din Djarin.

The Book of Boba Fett will star Temuera Morrison (as Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (as Fennec Shand), and is due December 2021. The Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series brings Ewan McGregor back to play the titular character, and takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, and has no release date. Filming began on April 2021, and that sounds like we'll get a spring/summer 2022 release.