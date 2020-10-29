Mandalorian season 2 start time: Here’s when you can watch episode 1

Baby Yoda and his bounty hunter dad are back in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. After almost a year of waiting, fans finally get the second season of the live-action Star Wars series on Disney Plus this week.

The new episodes follow up on the big cliffhanger that ended season 1: Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child blasting off to find the latter's home world, and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) revealing he's in possession of the deadly Darksaber.

There's still a lot of mystery about The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1. For starters, we don't know the episode title. It will likely be preceded by "Chapter 9," assuming it follows the format of season 1 episode titles.

A Reddit leak indicates the season 2 premiere has a run time of 52 minutes, which would make it the longest Mandalorian episode yet (beating the season 1 finale by three minutes).

As for the plot, we know zero, zilch, nada. The episode was directed by showrunner Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 will be released Friday, Oct. 30 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and western Europe.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1, "Chapter 9" : October 30

: October 30 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2, "Chapter 10" : November 6

: November 6 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, "Chapter 11" : November 13

: November 13 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4, "Chapter 12": November 20

November 20 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, "Chapter 13" : November 27

: November 27 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6, "Chapter 14" : December 4

: December 4 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7, "Chapter 15" : December 11

: December 11 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, "Chapter 16": December 18

Favreau directed episode 1, while Star Wars vet Dave Filoni helmed episode 5. Other season 2 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.