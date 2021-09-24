Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream — how to watch WSL game online

The Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream sees two sides vying for the Women’s Super League crown going head-to-head in what should be an exciting game. Both though go into the weekend trailing Brighton women, who are the surprise league leaders after just two games.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream takes place Sunday, September 26.

► Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSports.com via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The home side have won both their WSL matches so far, whilst the visitors were beaten by fellow title contenders Arsenal on the open day. New Manchester United Women’s manager Marc Skinner will have one of the most impressive figures in the game challenging him in the opposite dugout — Chelsea Women’s Emma Hayes. It will be a big test for him and his team against last season’s defeated Champion League finalists.

This is a fixture packed with international players, many of whom have been off representing their countries over the recent international break. Amongst the highlights were Chelsea Women’s defender Millie Bright heading home for England, with midfielder Fran Kirby also providing two assists for the Lionesses, as they hammered Luxembourg 0-10. Their club teammate Erin Cuthbert also scored for Scotland’s women, while superstar forward Sam Kerr made her 100th appearance for Australia Women during a friendly match against Ireland.

Furthermore, Manchester United Women’s Ella Toone netted for England for the first time, Martha Thomas was amongst the scorers for Scotland, and Jackie Gronen scored for the Netherlands. It all just goes to underline the array of talent on show in the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream.

Furthermore, Lauren James will want to make an impact as she takes on her old teammates after being part of one the WSL’s biggest transfers this summer thanks to her move from Manchester United Women to Chelsea Women.

These teams have played each other three times previously in the WSL. The most recent match was a draw, while the Londoner’s have been victorious on the two other occasions.

Can Skinner’s side reverse this, or will Emma Hayes come out on top? Find out in the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream, which we will show you how to watch below.

How to watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's good news if you're in the U.K. — as the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream will be shown free-to-air on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer. The game kicks off at 12.30 p.m. BST, but coverage begins at 12.15.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream on the NBCSports.com website or via the NBC Sports App. The game kicks off at 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT.

If you have access to Sling TV or Fubo.TV, they're also options for watching this game.

The Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels. You can also use it to access the live stream from NBCSports.com.

Fubo.TV is more expensive, at $65 per month, but gives you more than 117 channels.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream on SportsNet.

Canadians stuck abroad can instead use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north and access SportsNet wherever they are.

How to watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women live stream on Optus Sport, which has an enviable amount of live soccer on offer. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.