Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream: Where to watch Champions League knockout matches

Man City vs. Real Madrid start time and channels The Man City vs. Real Madrid Champions league match gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT. US viewers can watch on CBS All Access or the CBS Sports Network. BT Sport 1 has the coverage in the UK.

It's almost time for the Man City vs Real Madrid live stream, as these teams have another leg to play in their Champions League knock-out game. But those two teams, which both hope to lift the trophy later this month, have definitely not.

When the second leg of the Man City vs. Real Madrid match gets underway today (Aug. 7) behind closed doors at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, the home side holds a 2-1 lead from the first leg. That gives Man City an edge in the away goals tiebreaker should Real Madrid level the score in today's match — and it provides plenty of inspiration for Real Madrid to attack early and often to make up the deficit.

In other words, expect an exciting Man City vs. Real Madrid match, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, which are set to get underway next week in Portugal. Here's how to not miss a moment of the match by finding a Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid?

If you're having trouble finding a Champions League live stream where you are, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to the rescue. With a VPN, you can mask your location and get around any geolocks that prevent you from watching Man City vs. Real Madrid or accessing the streaming services you would normally be able to watch soccer on.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Man City vs. Real Madrid live streams in the US

Like all Champions League matches from here on out, Man City vs. Real Madrid streams on CBS All Access. The good news is you don't need a cable subscription to receive that service. It's a separate streaming service that starts at $5.99 a month. There's a free one-month trial with CBS All Access using trial code ‘PLAY’, which should allow you to watch the remainder of the Champions League through the final on August 23.

CBS All Access: CBS's $5.99 a month streaming service not only includes Champions League coverage, but also live sports on CBS channels plus other prime-time programming. CBS All Access includes original programming, too, such as the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery.View Deal

CBS Sports Network is also airing the Man City vs. Real Madrid live stream. That's a cable channel, so if you subscribe to cable or satellite TV, you can stream the match at the CBS Sports website by signing in with your cable provider. Otherwise, you'll need to sign up for a streaming TV service that includes CBS Sports Network.

Fubo.TV: CBS Sports Network comes in the package of channels Fubo.TV offers. Plans now start at $59 a month.View Deal

YouTube TV: You'll also find CBS Sports Network among the channels that YouTube TV offers. That service now costs $65 a month.View Deal

Man City vs. Real Madrid live streams in the UK

BT Sport broadcasts Champions League matches in the UK, with BT Sport 1 handling tonight's Man City vs. Real Madrid match. If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25.

Man City vs. Real Madrid live streams in Canada

Canadian viewers can also watch Man City vs. Real Madrid on CBS Sports Network where available. Otherwise, DAZN carries this Champions League match. You can sign up for DAZN and get a 1-month free trial.

Man City vs. Real Madrid live streams in other countries

Here's a selection of where you can watch the Man City vs. Real Madrid match in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go

Sky Sport 2/HD, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go Brazil: TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus

TNT Brazil, TNT Go, Esporte Interativo Plus France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2 Germany: Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD, TeleClub Sport Live

Sky Sport UHD, Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD, TeleClub Sport Live India: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, RTE 2, BTSport.com, RTE Player

BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra, RTE 2, BTSport.com, RTE Player Italy: Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte

ESPN Play Norte, ESPN Norte Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.