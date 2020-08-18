Magic vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA playoffs Round 1 series

Magic vs Bucks start time, channel Game 1 of Magic vs Bucks begins at 1:30 p.m. ET today (Tuesday, Aug. 18) on TNT. Full series channels and showtimes details can be found below.

It's the best vs the not-so-best in today's Magic vs Bucks live stream of game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The former took longer with the 'seeding' section of the NBA's complete unique bubble season, and their prize is taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his first-seed squad.

Yes, this is a case of the 8th seeded-Magic playing in their "home" state, but nobody's seeing them as having any bit of luck from that. That all said, neither team is where they want to be. Milwaukee lost four of the first six bubble season games, and Orlando's been besieged by injuries, including Jonathan Isaac's torn ACL.

The big question for Orlando in this series is how to handle Antetokounmpo. Yes, the star known as "The Greek Freak" is pushing teams to try and use a wall-format defense, and the Magic are lacking anyone with Isaac's size to match-up properly.

Orlando's hopes, it seem, rest on Markelle Fultz. Previously, he provided the team around 12 points and 6 assists, which would be welcome in this series.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Magic vs Bucks live stream tomorrow — to see how this lopsided matchup goes — and the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Magic vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Magic vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the round 1 series of Magic vs Bucks live streams on TNT for game 1, with following games on ESPN and NBATV (we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below). Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT and ESPN, but they'll have to add NBA TV on separately. All are on YouTube TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV, as it's the only of these options to land in our best streaming services list.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British hoop fans don't need to stay up late for this one. The Magic vs Bucks live stream for game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Magic vs Bucks live streams in Canada

SportsNet will air game 1 of the Magic vs Bucks series, in Canada. The game airs on Sportsnet One.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Magic vs Bucks series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1 : Today (Tue, Aug. 18) Orlando at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TNT

: Today (Tue, Aug. 18) Orlando at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m., TNT Game 2 : Thursday, Aug. 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

: Thursday, Aug. 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN Game 3 : Saturday, Aug. 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m, TNT

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m, TNT Game 4 : Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

: Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV *Game 5 : Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

: Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD *Game 6 : Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD

: Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary