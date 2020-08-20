Magic vs Bucks live stream: How to watch game 2 the NBA playoffs online

Magic vs Bucks start time, channel Magic vs Bucks game 2 starts at 6 p.m. ET today (Thursday, Aug. 20) on ESPN. We've got the channels and showtimes details for the full series below.

Can we see another upset? That's the question plaguing today's Magic vs Bucks live stream, as game 2 of the series sees Milwaukee look to right the ship. So, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his first-seed squad need to stop rushing shots and get their defense in order to avoid Orlando getting another "home-court" win.

The Magic are the 8th seed, and nobody really bet on them, but neither team is where they want to be. Milwaukee lost four of the first six bubble season games, and Orlando's been besieged by injuries, including Jonathan Isaac's torn ACL.

The big question for the Bucks right now is where to play Antetokounmpo. Yes, the star known as "The Greek Freak" didn't thrive at center, nor did he excel when Brook Lopez was put in that spot later in the game.

Meanwhile Orlando's hopes (as we guessed) no longer rest on Markelle Fultz. He was aided by Nikola Vucevic (10 out of 15 in front of the arc, and 5 for 8 behind it), while Gary Clark sunk 12 three-pointers. Huge game.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Magic vs Bucks live stream today — to see how this intriguing matchup goes — and the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Magic vs Bucks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Magic vs Bucks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch the round 1 series of Magic vs Bucks live streams on ESPN for game 2, with following games on ESPN and NBATV (we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below). Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT (which is also hosting NBA playoff games) and ESPN, but they'll have to add NBA TV on separately. All are on YouTube TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if Basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV, as it's the only of these options to land in our best streaming services list.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Magic vs Bucks live streams in the UK

British hoop fans will need to stay up late for this one. The Magic vs Bucks live stream for game 2 is at 11 p.m. BST. The games will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Magic vs Bucks live streams in Canada

TSN will air game 2 of the Magic vs Bucks series in Canada. The game is on TSN1 at 6 p.m.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Magic vs Bucks series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1 : Orlando beat Milwaukee 122 - 110

: Orlando beat Milwaukee 122 - 110 Game 2 : Thursday, Aug. 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

: Thursday, Aug. 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN Game 3 : Saturday, Aug. 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m, TNT

: Saturday, Aug. 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1 p.m, TNT Game 4 : Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV

: Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1:30 p.m., NBATV *Game 5 : Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

: Wednesday, Aug. 26 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD *Game 6 : Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD

: Friday, Aug. 28 Milwaukee at Orlando, TBD, TBD *Game 7: Sunday, Aug. 30 Orlando at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

* = if necessary