MacBook Pro with Scissor Keyboard Pushed to 2020 (Report)

Just when we thought we were about to get a new redesigned a MacBook Pro with thinner bezels and scissor keyboard, a new report says that one of the most anticipated laptops of the year may be delayed. Or not. Things seem not to be clear.

Citing sources inside the Taiwanese parts provider Wistron — which makes pieces for scissor switch keyboards — reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the redesigned MacBook will come in the “late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020,” according to MacRumors.

The new MacBooks will reportedly come with a scissor switch-based keyboard that will replace the current MacBook Pro’s controversial and unreliable butterfly mechanism keyboards.

That means that we may see the fabled new notebook at June’s WWDC — which is a typical venue for the Cupertino company to announce its machines, a favorite amongst Apple developers. But then again, Kuo seemed to be pretty sure that the all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro would arrive this year. And he said that this would include a scissor-based keyboard, too.

According to the Taiwanese Economic Daily News, the largest MacBook Pro was coming this October. But October is almost done and Apple hasn’t announced anything but the new AirPods Pro. EDN claimed in its piece that the computer will have a 3,072 x 1,920 LCD display and start at 90,000 Taiwan dollars, a whopping $2,890 and change.

We thought October was going to be it, as the latest macOS 10.15.1 beta had an icon for the new MacBook Pro 16, a clear indication that the new machine would be launching imminently. And perhaps it is November, who knows — Kuo’s new comments are not necessarily incompatible with the launch of a 16-inch MacBook. He may be only talking about the other models.

So what’s going to be, Mr. Kuo? Do you enjoy confusing us? Don’t play with our hearts is what I’m trying to say here.