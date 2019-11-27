Hurry! This huge $699 MacBook Air deal is still live on Amazon

Apple's laptops have established a reputation for being too pricey, but there are several Black Friday deals going on right now for MacBooks, and this is the best of the bunch.

We don't know how long it's going to last, but right now you can grab the 13-inch MacBook Air (2017) for just $699 from Amazon, which is $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. This is easily one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet.

Why the 13-inch MacBook Air is a great deal

One of the best features of this 13-inch MacBook Air is its keyboard. It features classic scissor switches, unlike the flat Butterfly keyboards on the more modern 13-inch MacBook Air. This results in a more comfortable (and accurate) typing experience.

The 2017 MacBook Air also benefits from a plethora of ports, including two full-size USB 3 ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port and an SD Card slot. The latter is especially useful if you have a digital camera and want to quickly transfer images without having to use a dongle.

This 13-inch MacBook Air deal doesn't have the most cutting-edge specs, but the 1.8-GHz dual-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and 128GB of fast SSD storage should be plenty for most everyday tasks, such as surfing the web, working on documents and streaming videos.

Chances are this discount isn't going to last much longer, so we would act fast on this Black Friday MacBook deal. If you want something more powerful, Amazon also has the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (2019) for $899, which is $200 off and the new MacBook Pro for $1,499, which is $300 off.

Other MacBook Black Friday Deals

MacBook Air (13-inch, 2019): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Apple's new MacBook Air packs a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price.View Deal

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features better performance, a great Retina display, and long battery life in a sleek design. At $200 off, this is a great Black Friday deal.View Deal