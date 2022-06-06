MacBook Air 2022 could launch today — but there's some bad news

Update: Follow our WWDC 2022 live blog today for all the big announcements from Apple's event.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 conference is today, and much has been made of the chances of new hardware launches. Now the well connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has doubled down on his previous prediction that the 2022 MacBook Air will be officially unveiled this week.

“I think the only way it doesn’t is if the China factory shutdowns create such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn’t make sense to announce it on Monday,” he tweeted (opens in new tab).

The new MacBook Air has been planned to launch at WWDC. I think the only way it doesn't is if the China factory shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn't make sense to announce it on Monday. https://t.co/Swb1xJ1wNSJune 4, 2022

Suffice it to say that would have to be quite a wait. Remember that back in 2017, Apple was perfectly happy to leave a gap of 52 days between unveiling the iPhone X and the handset going on sale in November. And that was with another new bit of hardware — the iPhone 8 — getting a 42-day head start.

However, those excited about the possibility of the new MacBook Air getting a colorful makeover will apparently be disappointed.

“The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of ‘several colors’ is probably exaggerated,” Gurman wrote in an earlier tweet (opens in new tab). “Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold.”

He added that we may also get his favorite iMac color of blue, and that the gold will be more “champagne like”.

Update June 6: In a follow-up report on Bloomberg (opens in new tab), Gurman says that the new Air will likely come in dark blue and a champagne-like gold in addition to space gray and silver. He also says to expect MagSafe charging and dual USB-C ports.

The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of "several colors" is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn't expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikgJune 3, 2022

If Gurman is correct, it sounds like the new MacBook Air won’t be mirroring the rainbow of colors of the 24-inch iMac, but the more limited palette of the iPhone 13 Pro, which comes in Sierra Blue, Graphite, Gold and Silver. Yes, there’s also Alpine Green, but that’s a very recent addition and not part of the original lineup.

The Bloomberg reporter didn’t add anything else, but we’re hoping for the first sighting of the M2 chip, as well as slimmed down bezels, more ports and the return of MagSafe. We’re not expecting the screen to be upgraded to mini-LED tech, however. You can find a summary of all the expected changes coming to the next MacBook Air models elsewhere.

One more thing?

Recent interesting trademarking evidence has pointed to Apple giving the world a sneak peek at its upcoming VR/AR headset at WWDC. Gurman didn’t mention this in his tweets, but last week he was somewhat pessimistic about this being a proper launch.

“Though Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset is full steam ahead — underscored by the recent demonstration of the device to the company's board — I'd be wary of expecting a full-blown presentation for developers and consumers next week,” he said.

Crucially, that’s not ruling out a first look or a teaser, and that’s my current thinking. For a big new product line launch to be a success, Apple needs lots of great software from day one — and it seems like a captive audience of developers is the best place to start the ball rolling, even if the final product is still many months away.

We’ll find out for sure on June 6 when the event kicks off with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. BST. Here’s how to watch WWDC 2022 live, and don't forget to also check out our WWDC 2022 live blog today for all the latest news from Apple's event.