Apple reportedly developing new Mac Studio — what we know so far

There's a new "Mac Studio" in the works at Apple that could fill the gap between the Mac Pro (pictured) and the Mac mini, according to a recent report from sources within the company.

If that pans out, it could significantly shake up Apple's desktop Mac business -- especially if, as the report claims, this new Mac Studio (or whatever it ends up being branded) arrives packing a never-before-seen piece of Apple silicon.

The report comes courtesy of 9to5Mac, which claims to have seen details of two new desktop Macs that are currently in development at Apple under the "J375" codename: One with the same M1 Max chip available in the MacBook Pro 2021, the other with a more powerful M1 variant. The Apple M1 Max is the most powerful chip we've ever seen in a Mac, so the notion that Apple might have a desktop in the works with even more power is very exciting.

The M1 Max chip debuted in the 2021 MacBook Pro and delivers unbelievable performance, so the prospect of a more powerful variant is very exciting. (Image credit: Future)

As 9to5Mac notes, these details line up with serial Apple tipster Mark Gurman's reports earlier this year of an M1-powered "half-sized Mac Pro" in development.

Apple reportedly has a matching 7K display in the works as well, according to 9to5Mac: the Apple Studio Display. That would make it Apple's highest-resolution display to date, surpassing the 6K Pro Display XDR. However, it may not necessarily cost more; earlier this year Gurman reported that Apple aims to launch a new monitor for 'half the price' of Pro Display XDR in 2022.

The Pro Display XDR is gorgeous, and there's almost no chance you'll ever justify buying one. (Image credit: Future)

If that pans out, perhaps the joy of using one of Apple's best displays will become available to more people. As good as the Pro Display XDR is, its $5,000 asking price puts it beyond the reach of all but the pros.

The same goes for the Mac Pro, a reasonably beastly (and still Intel-powered) desktop with an equally beastly $5,999 starting price. That's too pricey for most, meaning the best Mac for everyone else is last year's Mac mini with M1. The M1 chip gives the mini respectable power, but it's not much for gaming or video work. If Apple really does deliver a new M1-powered Mac to market that's more powerful than the mini but cheaper than the Pro, it could be one of the best computers of the year.

However, even if these reports are true, there's no reason to think we'll hear a peep about these new mid-range Mac Studios during Apple's upcoming Peek Performance event, happening Tuesday (March 8). Right now the smart money is on Apple showing us the iPhone SE 3, the iPad Air 5 and perhaps a MacBook. Of course, anything could happen — stay tuned.