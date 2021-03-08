Lupin part 2 Netflix release date, trailer, cast and more

The gentleman thief is back! Lupin part 2 is coming to Netflix, though not as soon as fans would wish. The French heist drama streamed five episodes before leaving off on a huge cliffhanger and we can't wait to see how it gets resolved.

Lupin centers on Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a swindler who draws inspiration from the character Arsène Lupin, a master thief created by author Maurice Leblanc in his turn-of-the-century novels. Assane is seeking to avenge his late father, who was wrongly accused of stealing a valuable necklace from his employers, the Pellegrini family.

The first part of Lupin follows Assane as he conducts a high-stakes heist, seeks more information about nefarious patriarch Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and balances that with caring for his son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier).

Through it all, the show flashes back to Assane's past, from his father introducing him to the Lupin books to his teen years meeting Claire to pulling off a burglary in plain sight.

Episode 5 ends with a heart-stopping cliffhanger: Raoul goes missing while their family is attending a Lupin-themed festival. Unbeknownst to Assane, he's been taken by Hubert Pelligrini's henchman Leonard.

Here's everything you need to know about Lupin part 2.

Netflix is releasing Lupin part 2 in summer 2021, according to the most recent teaser trailer. The streamer has not announced a more specific premiere date yet.

Lupin part 2 trailer

The first teaser trailer, which dropped in early March, kicks off with Assane on the telephone, warning Leonard, "If you touch my son, I'll kill you."

Meanwhile, Hubert Pellegrini shows his true (evil) colors, declaring that they'll use Raoul as bait to get rid of Assane once and for all. Can Assane deploy his special set of skills in time to save his son?

Lupin cast

The cast of Lupin is led by Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a self-styled gentleman thief inspired by the character Arsene Lupin. Assane has several aliases, including Paul Sernine.

Young Assane is played by Mamadou Haidara.

Other Lupin cast members include:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane's ex-girlfriend and Raoul's mother

Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul, Assane and Claire's son

Fargass Assandé as Babakar, Assane's late father

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane's longtime friend

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, a wealthy business mogul

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hubert's wife

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Hubert and Anne's daughter.

Léa Bonneau as young Juliette Pellegrini

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont, the commissioner of the Paris police department.

Johann Dionnet as young detective Gabriel Dumont

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, a police captain investigating the necklace heist

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, a detective

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, a detective and Lupin reader

Lupin episodes

Lupin will have a total of 10 episodes. Lupin part one, consisting of five episodes, were released Jan. 8, 2021. Lupin part two will have five more episodes.

The episode titles are:

Lupin episode 1: "Le Collier de la reine" (The Queen's Necklace)

Lupin episode 2: "L'Illusion" (The Illusion)

Lupin episode 3: "Le Commissaire Dumont" (Commissioner Dumont)

Lupin episode 4: "Volte-face" (Flip Flop)

Lupin episode 5: "Étretat" (Étretat, a town in France)