Lucifer season 6: Everything we know so far

Oh ... my ... God. Lucifer season 6 is coming and it will deliver the final chapter of the devilish saga. And it looks to be a doozy, after everything that went down in season 5B. Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is now God, after finally defeating brother Michael. But how will his celestial promotion affect his romance with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German)?

Lucifer season 6 wasn't supposed to happen at all. This truly is the show that couldn't die. It was resurrected twice after being canceled first by Fox, then by Netflix after season 5. However, Lucifer pulled off some kind of hellish magic, because the streamer reversed its decision and ordered one last season (supposedly for real this time). And now one of its cast members is trolling the audience about when it comes back.

Lucifer season 6 will have quite a few storylines to wrap up. The big one, of course, will be how the titular devil deals with being all-powerful God, while maintaining a relationship with Chloe. But other threads include: Amenadiel attending the police academy; Linda reconnecting with long-lost daughter Adriana; and Maze's continuing quest to be Warden of Hell.

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson teased to Collider, "It is by far probably the most intimate season we've done, it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made. So, we've still got plenty of spectacle."

Here's everything we know so far about Lucifer season 6.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Lucifer season 6, but one could show up soon. The show will put on a panel at Comic-Con @ Home 2021 on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. Tom Ellis, Joe Henderson, and Ildy Modrovich are attending. It's very possible that they'll make an announcement about the Lucifer season 6 release date.

That said, one star is already joking about how much fans want to know when they're coming back. D. B. Woodside(Amenadiel) shared a photo from the series, where his character is holding up a blank sheet of paper, with the caption "The premiere date for season six is on this little piece of paper."

The cast already wrapped filming last spring. After a few months of post-production and special effects, season 6 could be ready as early as this fall or winter. Then again, since season 5B dropped at the end of May, Netflix may want to hold the new episodes until 2022.

Lucifer season 6 episodes

Lucifer season 6 will consist of 10 episodes and the titles have already been revealed:

Lucifer season 6, episode 1, "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here"

Lucifer season 6, episode 2, "Buckets of Baggage"

Lucifer season 6, episode 3, "Yabba Dabba Do Me"

Lucifer season 6, episode 4, "Pin The Tail On The Baddie"

Lucifer season 6, episode 5, "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar"

Lucifer season 6, episode 6, "A Lot Dirtier Than That"

Lucifer season 6, episode 7, "My Best Fiend"

Lucifer season 6, episode 8, "Save The Devil, Save The World"

Lucifer season 6, episode 9, "Goodbye, Lucifer"

Lucifer season 6, episode 10, "Partners 'Til The End"

Lucifer season 6 cast

The cast of Lucifer is led by Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell. When he becomes bored with his life, he becomes a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department and runs a high-end nightclub called Lux.

Ellis also portrays Lucifer's twin brother, Michael, who takes his place when Lucifer returns to Hell.

Other Lucifer cast members include:

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer's LAPD partner

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lucifer's older brother

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, a demon friend of Lucifer who works as a bartender at Lux

Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice "Trixie" Espinoza, Chloe and Dan's daughter

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Lucifer's therapist and and mother to Amenadiel's son Charlie

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, a forensic scientist for the LAPD

Inbar Lavi as Eve, the world's first human and Lucifer's former lover

Scott Porter as Carol Corbett, an LAPD detective

One series regular who may become recurring is Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, an LAPD detective and Chloe's ex-husband. The character died in season 5B and is currently in Hell. Of course, as we've seen, that isn't always permanent.

A couple of new Lucifer cast members are coming on board. Merrin Dungey is playing Sonya, a figure at the L.A. Police Academy who will interact with Amenadiel, who will be studying at the academy.

Then, there's Brianna Hildebrand, who is an angel named Rory.

Lucifer season 6 teaser trailer speculation

While there's no trailer yet, fans are hoping that a teaser is unveiled at Comic-Con @ Home. Stay tuned on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET.