Lucifer season 5 part 2 release date, episodes, trailer and latest news

Better the devil you know, right? Lucifer season 5 part 2 is bringing back the devil we know and can't help but love, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), for more hellishly entertaining escapades on Netflix. And now Lucifer season 5B has a release date, so fans can mark their calendars.

Lucifer season 5B was delayed when filming on episode 16 was shut down, due to the coronavirus. When production resumed, the show finished work on that episode and went immediately into filming the sixth and final season.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 follows up on the first eight episodes, which dropped in August. The new installments pick up "two seconds from where we ended," cast member D.B. Woodside revealed to TVLine. God (Dennis Haysbert) will arrive and deal with his squabbling children.

Yes, Lucifer is coming to an end after season 6 ... maybe? After all, Netflix had announced that season 5 would be the final chapter, then saved it after a vigorous fan campaign (this, after Netflix previously saved the show when Fox canceled it in 2018).

"We’ve been through this whole journey of cancellation, then #SaveLucifer, which was obviously incredible, and then when they renewed us, they said it was going to the be final season,” Ellis told The Wrap. “And it was only going to be 10 episodes, but then it was 16, and then they split it in half. So it’s this constant moving thing. But I have to appreciate that the reason it is a constant moving thing is the show has become so popular, so they just can’t kill it. It just won’t die (laughs). It’s been incredible.”

Here's everything we know so far about Lucifer season 5 part 2.

Netflix confirmed via Twitter that Lucifer season 5B will premiere May 28.

Here to share some exciting news that you definitely did not already know:Season 5B of Lucifer premieres May 28! pic.twitter.com/JFWx9ecH9XMarch 29, 2021 See more

Lucifer season 5 part 2 episodes

Lucifer season 5B will comprise eight episodes. The titles, writers and directors of the episodes are already known:

Episode 509, "Family Dinner” : Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope

: Written by Joe Henderson and directed by Nathan Hope Episode 510, “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam” : Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati.

: Written by Ildy Modrovich and directed by Sherwin Shilati. Episode 511, “Resting Devil Face” : Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, and Richardo Lopez Jr and directed by Bola Ogun

: Written by Mira Z. Barnum, Joshua Duckworth, Episode 512, “Daniel Espinoza: Naked and Afraid” : Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman

: Written by Mike Costa, directed by Greg Beeman Episode 513, “A Little Harmless Stalking”: Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr.

Written by Julia Fontana & Jen Graham Imada and directed by Richard Speight, Jr. Episode 514, “Nothing Lasts Forever” : Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine

: Written by Chris Rafferty & directed by Lisa Demaine Episode 515, “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” : Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich

: Written by Jason Ning & directed by Ildy Modrovich Episode 516, “A Chance At a Happy Ending”: Written by Joe Henderson & Ildy Modrovich & directed by Karen Gaviola

Lucifer season 5 part 2 cast

The cast of Lucifer is led by Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, the Lord of Hell. When he becomes bored with his life, he becomes a civilian consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department and runs a high-end nightclub called Lux.

Ellis also portrays Lucifer's twin brother, Michael, who takes his place when Lucifer returns to Hell.

Other Lucifer cast members include:

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Lucifer's LAPD partner

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel "Dan" Espinoza, an LAPD detective and Chloe's ex-husband

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lucifer's older brother

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, a demon friend of Lucifer who works as a bartender at Lux

Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice "Trixie" Espinoza, Chloe and Dan's daughter

Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin, Lucifer's therapist and and mother to Amenadiel's son Charlie

Kevin Rankin as Detective Malcolm Graham, a police officer raised from the dead by Amenadiel

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, a forensic scientist for the LAPD

Inbar Lavi as Eve, the world's first human and Lucifer's former lover

Several new faces will pop up in Lucifer season 5B, including Catherine Dent (The Shield) as Dr. Alice Porter.

And actor Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, Ginny and Georgia) announced on Twitter that he is joining the cast of Lucifer. He'll be in both season 5 part 2 and season 6 as Carol Corbett, a "buttoned-up detective from Dan’s past."

Also on board are Merrin Dungey (Alias) as Sonya, a no-nonsense cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel, and Brianna Hildebrand (The Exorcist) as Rory, a rebellious and angsty angel hoping to follow in Lucifer’s footsteps.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 plot

Lucifer season 5B will pick up right where the first half of the season left off, an epic battle that had Lucifer fighting Maze on one side and Amenadiel facing Michael on the other. Then, God (Dennis Haysbert) shows up and declares, "Children, I know I hate it when you fight."

Woodside, who plays Amenadiel, told TVLine, "When God comes, a lot of chaos is going to follow. We pick up literally two seconds from where we ended, and Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he’s really supposed to be the one that sets the example — and he was not doing that!"

Lucifer season 5 part 2 will also feature a musical episode, "Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam." The show shared a sneak peek during September's DC Fandome:

Just a little taste of our musical episode 😈#LuciferSeason5part2 pic.twitter.com/UZpqQOOwdhSeptember 13, 2020 See more

The musical episode sounds pretty wild. It required a special schedule and a new suit for Ellis. "We almost broke our show," co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich told Entertainment Weekly. "I think we almost exploded our show."

But it was worth it, according to Modrovich. "There’s a lot of funny, but there’s also a lot of emotion. So there’s a great range of feelings that are expressed."