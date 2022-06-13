This year's Pride Month brings Love, Victor season 3, the final chapter of the gay teen coming-of-age series.

The rom-com is a spinoff of the groundbreaking 2018 film Love, Simon, which told the story of a gay teen in Atlanta. Love, Victor follows the same formula, but with a different central character.

Victor (Michael Cimino) navigates life at his new high school, while struggling with his sexual orientation. Along his journey of self-discovery, he reaches out to Simon (Nick Robinson, returning as narrator) for help and support.

In season 3, Victor finds himself at the center of a love triangle with boyfriend Benji (George Sear) and Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). Not only does Victor have to decide who he wants to be with, he has to decide who he is at the core.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love, Victor season 3 online.

When does Love, Victor season 3 come out on Hulu and Disney Plus?

If you're in the U.S., you can watch Love, Victor season 3 premiere on Hulu (opens in new tab) or Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday, June 15.

It'll stream on Hulu a little earlier, at 12:01 a.m. ET (or 9 p.m. PT the night before). Then, it'll hit Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Love, Victor internationally

Hulu is only available in the U.S., but Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Love, Victor season 3 trailer

The Love, Victor season 3 trailer teases just how messy high school romance can get. Victor is torn between Benji and Rahim, Felix is dating Victor's sister Pilar, while his former interest Lake is seeing someone new, too. And of course, there's an awkward hallway run-in.

Love, Victor season 3 cast

The cast of Love, Victor season 3 is headlined by Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar, formerly a new student at Creekwood High School. Nick Robinson, who starred in Love, Simon, narrates the series and reprises his role.

Other notable Love, Victor cast members include: