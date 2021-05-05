Loki's release date moves (again) — and new episodes won’t be on Fridays

Disney has announced that it's changing the release date of Loki yet again, though the good news is that it isn't another delay. Instead of premiering on June 11, as previously announced, Loki first episode will now arrived on June 9.

What's more Disney Plus is ditching its traditional Friday release schedule, with new episodes of the series instead coming on Wednesdays. Why would Disney switch up the release date cycle? Maybe it knows more about our viewing habits for its previous shows than we do.

Disney originally announced Loki would premiere in May. While a date wasn't announced, this meant it would have closely followed Falcon and the Winter Solider. It was then delayed to June 11, while Star Wars: The Bad Batch was brought forward to debut on May 4.

And now Loki has changed yet again. Though I guess when you have a series that follows Loki jumping through time, constantly shifting the release date is rather a fitting strategy. And swapping the expected Friday release schedule for Wednesday's is classic God of Mischief stuff.

Hopefully Loki won't pull these sorts of shenanigans with the release time. So you should still be able to watch new episodes of Loki each Wednesday from midnight PT, 3am ET, and 8AM U.K. time.

The show will be comprised of six episodes, and stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as the TVA's Hunter B-15. Sophia Di Martino, Richard E Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero will also star in still-unannounced roles.