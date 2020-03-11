Loki on Disney Plus: Release date, cast and plot

We've all been waiting for more of Tom Hiddleston's take on Thor's brother Loki for a while now. Yes, the character has seen multiple "deaths," but he's just too good to forget about. Which is great, because there's a Disney Plus show called Loki that's coming ... relatively soon.

Oh, and we just got more casting news, which you can find below.

Of course, expect spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and previous MCU films.

As a part of Marvel's big San Diego Comic-Con 2019 event, MCU films exec Kevin Feige placed the entire Phase 4 timeline out for us all to take notes on. Loki, he noted, will arrive on Disney Plus during Spring 2021.

Those looking to subscribe earlier should check out our Disney Plus deals page, which has tips on which Verizon customers qualify for the free year offer and how to save on the service.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0uJuly 21, 2019

Loki (Disney Plus) trailer

I wish this were a full Loki trailer, but during the Super Bowl, we got our first glimpse at the Disney Plus show in the above Marvel/Disney+ sizzle reel.

Loki on Disney Plus cast: who's in it?

Is Tom Hiddleston reading the phone book enough to keep us entertained? Probably. Is he the only announced cast member? That's true too. But we expect Marvel to deliver some of his co-star's names soon. Since it would be a little odd to have Loki without his brother Thor, we expect at least a cameo from Chris Hemsworth.

One big name just added? Owen Wilson is crashing the party and joining the Loki series. The Wrap broke the news that the actor has a major, but unspecified, role in the film.

Oh, and The Morning Show star Gugu Mbatha-Raw's been added to the Loki cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her role is to-be-announced, and Marvel had no comment about the news.

Richard E. Grant is reported to be joining the cast as well, according to The Wrap. Again, his character is yet to be defined.

What have we seen or learned about the Loki TV show's plot?

Loki, as you'll remember from Avengers: Endgame is up to some new tricks, time-traveling with the help of the Tesseract. The series may be about how the MCU pries this device from his hands.

A report from MCU Cosmic credits 'production sources' for the claim that Loki will "change historical events" with his toy.