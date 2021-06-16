Loki episode 2 ending explained — wait, who is that?!

My jaw dropped, into a smile, as I saw the Loki episode 2 ending. So, beware dear reader: if the headline didn't make this obvious enough consider this your SPOILER WARNING — this piece will discuss the events of Loki episode 2.

And before anyone asks, yes: the ending of this Loki episode actually ties back to both the comics and a hint dropped on social media recently. This big reveal isn't just Disney and Marvel Studios rewriting the Loki character with a modern bent. It's true to the mischievous character, and proof that we've barely scratched the surface when it comes to Loki Laufeyson in the MCU.

Hunting the fugitive Loki

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

And before we dive into that last shot, let's bring some context. With the show's universe established in episode 1 of the Loki TV series, we're now deep into the time travelling buddy cop dynamic of the series. Loki and Mobius (and often some Time Variance Authority agents) on the hunt for the fugitive variant Loki. They start in Oshkosh, Wisc., in 1985 at a Renaissance fair, where Loki stalls for time and proves untrustworthy.

Even if you wanted to believe that the fugitive wasn't Loki, he reveals that it probably is pretty early, saying "I see a scheme, and in that scheme I see myself." And so the strategy Mobius (Owen Wilson) employed — you've got to work with a Loki to hunt a Loki — is proven valid.

And Loki figures out that this variant is hiding where they can't be detected, in timelines that are going to be hit by an apocalypse. Why? Because any changes they make won't be detected as a nexus event branches, because everything gets wiped away anyways.

And after Loki and Mobius visit Pompeii to prove the former's hunch, they wind up going to a mall in 2050 — which is going to be hit by another disaster soon.

Is the fugitive Loki variant ... Lady Loki?

(Image credit: Disney)

And in that mall, Loki and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) split off from the pack to hunt the fugitive Loki. But then we realize that isn't the case. Somehow, the fugitive Loki has jumped into B-15's body, and continues to play this game of moving from body to body throughout the store.

When Loki asks what to call the fugitive variant, they say "you can call me Randy." And throughout the episode, we continue to see "Randy" in a cloaked stance.

Or at least we do until the final shot, where the hood comes off and out pops the face of actress Sophia Di Martino, showing that the many faces of Loki (as teased by the TVA's footage of a bunch of different Loki variants) can slip outside of the male gender. That Loki tells our variant "This isn't about you," and then we're left to figure out what we just saw.

Loki is gender-fluid

This is rooted in the comics, and in the press materials for the Loki show. First off, there has been a Lady Loki, seen in 2008's Thor #5, when he resurrected in a female body. Then, there was that one time Loki gave birth. No, not to a human. Long story short: Loki once transformed into a white mare and then gave birth to a horse named Sleipnir.

Lastly, there's the promo clip about this that Disney put out. Squint closely on the first image in the video, and you'll see that Loki's gender is listed as Fluid. This matches Norse mythology, as Loki has always been able to change into whatever form they prefer.

Inverse interviewed Tom Hiddleston about this, and he said he's been aware of this for a while, stating "Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago.

So, with all this knowledge under our belts, it's time to expect both the expected and the unexpected, as Loki put it. The rules as many of us knew them are out the window, and the Loki show is going to have some fun.