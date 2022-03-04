Liverpool vs West Ham live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream could have a sizeable impact on both the Premier League title race and the fierce competition for Champions League qualification. It’s an important match as we enter the final third of the season.

Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream takes place Saturday, March 5.

► Time 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The rumors of Liverpool’s demise after a lacklustre (by their own high standards) campaign last season have been proven spectacularly wrong. The Merseyside club are very much back to their best.

In February, Liverpool didn't drop a single point in the Premier League, achieved an important 0-2 victory away to Inter Milan in the Champions League Round of 16 and won the Carabao Cup at Wembley against Chelsea in dramatic penalty shootout. That’s an awful lot of success in just 28 days.

This year’s Premier League title race looked all but over in the run up to Christmas, but Liverpool have taken full advantage of a couple of poor results from Manchester City. A win against West Ham at Anfield would bring them to within three points of the current title holders, and would seriously lump the pressure on City ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Liverpool’s recent dominance has come thanks to many of the usual suspects — Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané have been virtually unplayable in recent matches — but new January signing Luis Diaz has also impressed. Right now, Liverpool are probably one of the strongest sides in world football, and any side coming up against them won’t be favourites for a result, especially if the match is at Anfield.

This week the unlucky opposition to face Liverpool is West Ham United. The London-based side are still competing for a Champions League spot, but recent draws against mid-table Leicester and a relegation-battling Newcastle United have dented those European dreams. The Hammers did get back to winning ways with victory over Wolves last weekend, but coming to Anfield and taking even a point will be an extremely tall order.

Can Liverpool's seemingly unstoppable squad be halted by a West Ham? Find out by watching the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on NBC and on the NBC website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. For a start, there's Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering a three-day free trial.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV has a 7-day free trial and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.