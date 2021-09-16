Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream sees both teams riding high after recent victories, though the Reds will have the advantage of hosting Palace at Anfield. Liverpool have every reason to be confident, after defeating AC Milan in a thrilling Champions League match and thrashing Leeds United 3-0 in their last Premier League match.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday (Sept. 18)

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Then again, Crystal Palace are also on the upswing after stunning Tottenham 3-0 last weekend. The rebuild under new manager Patrick Vieira may finally start paying off. New signing Odsonne Edouard made a splash on his debut, scoring two goals against Spurs. Palace will need Edouard, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke to keep up the intensity of the attack if they want to take even a point off Liverpool and rise up the table from their current 11th-place position.

Liverpool certainly won't make it easy for them. Jurgen Klopp's side is unbeaten in the Premier League so far and they'll throw everything they've got at keeping it that way. And though midfielder Harvey Elliott suffered a horrible injury last week and will be out for some time, Klopp has a mostly full-strength squad at his disposal. Expect to see more brilliant play from Mohamed Salah plus the return of Sadio Mane to the starting lineup after he was rested in midweek.

Will Liverpool continue their unbeaten streak? See what happens by watching the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. Make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.