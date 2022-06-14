Live
Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022 live blog — all the latest news
Live updates on the Xbox Games Showcase Extended
By Rory Mellon published
The Xbox Games Showcase Extended event promises new trailers, developer interviews and fresh looks at some of the biggest games featured during Sunday’s Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. It’s all set to begin in just a few hours at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST, and we’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the entire show.
We’re expecting this one to be a slightly more low-key affair; don't expect a slew of world premiers and internet-breaking exclusives. The official Xbox website (opens in new tab) claims the live streamed event “will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators."
It seems unlikely that many new games will be announced during this 90-minute live stream. But the chance to get an extended look at some of the most hotly anticipated titles coming to Xbox Series X and PC over the next 12 months is still very appealing.
Exactly which games will be featured hasn’t been confirmed but it seems a good bet that the likes of Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport and Microsoft Flight Simulator will all be present. Plus, we could see more from Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, As Dusk Falls and Minecraft Legends.
While this may not be the most hyped event of the summer, with so much gaming goodness from the first Xbox showcase to unpack, this extended look at a host of Xbox and Bethesda titles should still be well worth your time. And if you can’t watch along, we’ll keep you updated on exactly what’s happening down below.
How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended
The Xbox Games Showcase Extended takes place today (June 14) at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. BST.
You can access the live stream on YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitch (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and TikTok (opens in new tab). To make the event more accessible, Microsoft will also host a Twitch AS (opens in new tab)L live stream. We've embedded the YouTube video below for your convenience.
The official Microsoft-hosted live stream (opens in new tab) of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended is now live and is offering a few teases at what we'll be seeing: As Dusk Falls, Grounded and an interview with Bethesda's Pete Hines are all coming up. Can somebody please ask Pete Hines if we can expect The Elder Scrolls 6 anytime within the next decade?
Since many are asking what to expect for tomorrow. You saw all our news in the Showcase on Sunday, the Extended stream tomorrow will feature interviews with more context and discussions with folks behind some of those titles. Tune in at 10am PT to join us. https://t.co/yGtVntYWqyJune 14, 2022
It looks like Xbox's Aaron Greenberg has confirmed what most of us already suspected, this showcase won't have any new announcements and will just offer extended looks at previously revealed titles. This will come as a disappointment to anybody hoping for a "mic drop" moment, but credit to Xbox for making sure to set viewer expectations at the right level.
XGS Publishing has TWO games in the Xbox Games Showcase Extended — tune in soon for all-new previews of @AraHistory and @AsDuskFallsGame! https://t.co/OGqAzmXLRq pic.twitter.com/Ukl5psfbLpJune 14, 2022
The Xbox Games Showcase Extended kicks off in around 30 minutes, and we've just had two games confirmed for the show: Ara: History Untold and As Dusk Falls. The latter's unique art style has proved to be quite divisive on social media, so it will be interesting to see more from it.
I'm definitely expecting we'll hear more about the next Sea of Thieves update during this show. To be honest, I've never actually played the online Pirate game myself, it's tepid reception at launch put me off, but it's been four years now and I've heard the game has significantly improved over that period. Perhaps this showcase will convince me it's time to finally jump in.
The other game I'm really hoping we see more of during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended live stream is Pentiment. This game has caught my eye for two reasons: The development team at Obsidian is being led by Josh Sawyer, who was the director of Fallout: New Vegas, and its super striking art style. Plus, this murder mystery game strips away flashy combat for a purely dialogue-driven experience which also sounds like a refreshing catch of pace.
Starfield was the closer during Sunday's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and it's definitely the game I'm most eager to hear more about today. In particular, I want some extra clarification on the reveal there will be more than 1,000 planets to explore. Mainly, I want to know if each planet will offer a unique reason to visit, or will most just be filled with filler activities. Here's hoping Todd Howard is on hand to ease my worries that Starfield might be too big!
Hello! Welcome to our live coverage of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event. I’m deals editor Rory Mellon, and I’ll be taking you through the entire live stream as we get an extended look at some of the biggest games coming to Xbox Series X and PC over the next 12 months.
Which games are being showcased today? We don’t officially know, but personally, I’m hoping to see more of Starfield and Pentiment. Make sure to keep a window open to follow along with this live blog for all the latest updates, and maybe even a few hot takes from yours truly.
