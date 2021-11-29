LIVE: Walmart Cyber Monday deals — best sales happening now

Refresh

(Image credit: Shutterstock) As we wait for the midday Walmart PS5 restock, let’s take stock of the situation (as always, pun intended). It’s been confirmed that Walmart will be holding a Cyber Monday PS5 restock at 12 p.m. ET. If you want to participate you will need a paid Walmart Plus membership. This comes after a small PS5 Digital Edition restock at GameStop earlier this morning. The retailer is now sold out of these packages but it could drop bundles with the regular PS5 console at some point today as well. Otherwise, Target is highly unlikely to restock today as its usual drop window of 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET has now passed. Amazon or Best Buy could hold PS5 restocks for Cyber Monday, but neither has announced anything as of yet.

(Image credit: Amazon) Here's a solid deal on a budget tablet. Right now, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, featuring a full-HD screen, is on sale for $129. That's $80 off the regular retail price. While this tablet doesn't feature the latest Android operating system or the newest specs, for the price, it's hard to beat. It's great for light internet browsing, watching YouTube videos or reading. We would not recommend this for artists or other high productivity tasks. It can also be a great option for kids, as its cheap price will blunt the pain of the eventual cracked screen. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus: was $209, now $129

(Image credit: Walmart) If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, this mega Lego sale at Walmart deserves your attention. Walmart has dozens of sets on sale with prices starting as low as $16. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Super Mario, Lego Harry Potter, and Lego Disney. Personally, I love this Lego Super Mario 366-Piece set for $40 ($20 off). It lets kids create their own Mario adventures and includes Larry, Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa toy figures. Lego sets: from $16

(Image credit: Ninja) Want to get more nutrients into your diet? A blender is a quick and easy way to do so. Simply chuck your ingredients in, snap on the lid and go — your smoothie will be ready in a matter of seconds. And right now you can get the Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780 for just $99 at Walmart; that’s a saving of $118. Ninja blenders are brilliant performers, which is why the name frequents our best blenders list. They can pulverize pretty much any ingredient you throw at them. To make things more convenient, this model also functions as a food processor, giving you endless recipe options. For those mornings when you just want a smoothie, two 16 oz cups are provided so you can blend to-go. Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: was $217 now $99

(Image credit: Sony) We've been hearing about deals on different Sony X85J TV sets throughout Black Friday season, so it's good to see that deals are still in place now that we've hit Cyber Monday. The Sony X85J is a pretty new TV and no matter which size you get, you can expect 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and motion enhancement technology. You'll also find a low price on this 75-inch model. The 75" Sony X85J is available for $1,298 at Walmart — a $200 discount off what you'd normally pay. And even if this TV doesn't appeal to you, you can check out how this offer compares to the other Cyber Monday TV deals. 75" Sony X85J: was $1,498 now $1,298

(Image credit: Keurig) Need that one perfect cup of coffee in the morning? Pop in that Keurig K-Pod, press the button for your preferred cup size (6, 8 or 10 oz.) on the K-Compact coffee maker, and wait less than a minute for that steaming hot caffeinated goodness to fill your cup. Another cup? Another K-Pod! But you won't need to fill your water tank for a while, since it holds 36 oz. Head out of the house, and the K-Compact shuts itself off after 2 hours to save energy. Keurig K-Compact single-serve coffee maker: was $67 now $39

(Image credit: Future) Walmart's had some of the best AirPods deals this Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, but most of its wireless earbuds sales have now ended and you'll find better savings elsewhere. However, it still has a killer deal on the AirPods Max. Right now, Walmart is selling the Apple AirPods Max for $479, which is $70 below the usual price. That's a big saving — and one that really makes a difference, as they're usually a bit too pricey for even the most ardent Apple user to stomach. With stellar sound and active noise canceling, along with Apple's own spatial audio tech, the Max is undoubtedly a great pair of headphones — and this discount makes them all the better. Prices vary by color, so make sure you check all the options. Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479

(Image credit: Future) Whether you're looking to add to your smart home setup, or taking your first steps, the Google Nest Hub Max is a great choice. And it's even better right now, as Walmart has cut the price for Cyber Monday from $229 to $179. This is a great smart home speaker, screen and hub to act as the centerpiece of your smart home. We awarded it a 4-star rating in our review, describing it as an excellent Amazon Echo Show alternative thanks to its clever motion tracking, large 10-inch screen and security features. Google Next Hub Max: was $229 now $179

(Image credit: Microsoft) The number of people working from home exploded last year, and many of us are still toiling away from spare bedrooms and home offices to this day. That’s why ensuring your equipment is up to scratch is vital. And if you can do that while also saving money, all the better. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $549 at Walmart is a Cyber Monday deal worth considering for at-home workers looking for a versatile device. It has an Intel i5-1035GI processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. The 13-hour battery life is another highlight, as is its ultra-portable profile for when you need to venture away from home. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549