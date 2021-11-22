Walmart Black Friday deals live blog — PS5 restock, $109 Apple Watch and more

Walmart Black Friday deals will begin in just a few hours. This is the final Walmart Deals for Days event and Walmart is saving its best Black Friday deals for last. The retailer will have PS5/Xbox Series X restocks, $159 AirPods Pro, and a 70-inch 4K TV for just $398.

Walmart Plus members will get exclusive first dibs on the first round of deals, which start at 3 p.m. ET. Members will also have access to the PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock, which start at 4 p.m. ET. Everyone else will be able to shop these Walmart Black Friday deals beginning at 7 p.m. ET.