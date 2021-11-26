Live
Walmart Black Friday deals 2021 live blog — today's best sales
Walmart Black Friday deals are live, and we are seeing some of the best discounts of the year. The Black Friday deals at Walmart will help you save big on everything from 4K TVs and air fryers to headphones and laptops.
There are lots of great deals right now, which is where our Walmart Black Friday live blog comes in. Below you'll find all the top Black Friday Walmart deals that are available now. And we'll be keeping you updated on stock for all of the hottest items.
While Walmart Plus members have been getting early access to Walmart Black Friday deals, the deals are now available to the general public. However, Walmart members will likely continue getting exclusive first dibs on PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock.
Walmart Black Friday Deals: Top Sales Now
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 [in stock]
- Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159[check availability]
- Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $647 now $568
- Onn Streaming Stick: was $25 now $14
- Google Nest Mini: was $49 now $24
- Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds: was $179 now $80
- Otterbox Defender Series: was $49 now $19
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 32GB SDHC card: was $33 now $21
- PlayStation Plus 1-Year: was $59 now $39
- Ninja Performance Blender: was $89 now $49 [check stock]
- Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79
- Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79
- Apple Watch 3: was $199 now $109 [currently out of stock]
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149
- TP-Link Deco M9 Plus (2-pack): was $299 now $149
- Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: for $299 [check availability]
- TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $948 now $699
- Microsoft 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4: was $1,299, now $999
While the $159 AirPods Pro deal is out of stock right now, these wireless earbuds are arguably an even better value. Right now Walmart has the Beats Studio Buds for just $99, which is $50 off.
For this low price you get active noise cancellation, a sweat-resistant design and a very good 8 hours of battery life. The audio quality is excellent, and there's a transparency mode for hearing the world around you. Plus, there's three included eartip sizes for getting just the right fit.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99
In stock! The Samsung Chromebook 4 is currently available for just $129. This Black Friday Chromebook deal had previously sold out.
This Samsung Chromebook features a 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB SSD. And it's rated for 12.5 hours of battery life. Hurry on this deal before it's gone.
Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129
While most people would use this ultra-cheap Ninja Blender to make healthy smoothies and açaí shakes, I plan on using it to make the ultimate frozen margarita. It has a 72-ounce XL capacity so you can make slushy, boozy cocktails for all of your friends. Pass, the tequila!
Ninja Performance Blender: was $89 now $49
Now is the time to strike if you're looking for great big-screen Black Friday TV deals. You can snag the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV for just $568, which is $80 off the regular price.
Samsung's Crystal Processor can automatically upscale content to 4K, and the display supports HDR for improved colors and contrast. Plus, there's an Auto Game Mode that optimizes the screen for less lat. Samsung's Tizen software provides quick access to all of your favorite streaming apps.
Samsung 65" 4K TV (UN65TU7000): was $657 now $568
We're big fans of the Google Nest Mini here at Tom's Guide — in fact we think it's the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $50. And right now, it's the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $25, because Walmart has cut the price in half.
The Nest Mini is a great alternative to an Echo device, with the ability to answer questions, set timers, read the news, play music and much, much more. It makes a great addition to any smart home — and it's so cheap right now you could easily buy a couple.
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $24
The Sony WH1000XM4 are the best headphones around, and right now they're at a very low price of $249 at Walmart. They offer excellent active noise cancellation, a very strong 30 hours of battery life, great sound quality and a comfy design. We also like the handy touch sensor controls. This is the lowest price yet and the best Black Friday headphones deal we've seen so far.
Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249
Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a bunch of new features that make it better than ever. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Also, it's got Google TV, which means it supports over 6,500 Android TV apps. That means you get everything from HBO Max to Netflix.
Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39
