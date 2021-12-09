Live
The Game Awards 2021 live blog — all the big winners and game reveals as they happen
Learn about the Game Awards 2021 winners in real-time.
By Marshall Honorof published
The Game Awards 2021 are nearly here, and Tom's Guide will provide live coverage for the big event as it happens. For those who aren't familiar with them, the Game Awards are exactly what they sound like: a big, showy event where host Geoff Keighley recognizes the best PS5 games, the best Xbox Series X games, the best Nintendo Switch games and the best PC games from the past year.
However, the awards themselves are only part of the show's appeal. During the show, major publishers often announce big games, or provide updates on hotly anticipated ones. Highlights from previous shows included new information about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Ghost of Tsushima and Dragon Age 4, among other big titles.
Gamers who tune in this year can also expect performances from Imagine Dragons and Sting this year. Previous musical acts included Green Day, Chvrches and Eddie Vedder.
Finally, Keighley doesn't run a one-man show. Instead, celebrities often hand out awards, ranging from prominent game developers to Hollywood stars. Last year, presenters included Brie Larson, Stephen A. Smith, Nolan North, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Keanu Reeves and Christopher Nolan, just to give a quick cross-section. Tonight's show is likely to be just as star-studded.
If you'd like to follow along yourself, check out our tutorial on how to watch the Game Awards 2021. If you just need the basics:
The Game Awards 2021 takes place today 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET on December 9, or 1 AM BST on December 10. You can watch the whole show for free on YouTube or Twitch. It's also embedded below, for your convenience.
Tom's Guide will provide up-to-the-minute coverage of the event, complete with award winners, game announcements and performance highlights. We'll also include screenshots of new games, and trailers whenever possible. After the event is done, we'll use this page to recap what happened, so you can see all the winners and announcements in one place.
Until then, enjoy the awards, and may the best games win!
We now have a timeline for tonight's Game Awards show. Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to proclaim that the whole event will run for three hours, plus a 30-minute pre-show. That means the event will unofficially kick of at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET / 12:30 AM BST, and run until approximately 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET / 4 AM BST.
It's a long show, which could mean we're going to get a ton of announcements. On the other hand, if past years are any indication, it could also mean that we're going to get a lot of advertisements and filler. Time will tell.
Tonight’s #TheGameAwards will run approximately 3 hours plus our 30 minute pre show. There’s a lot to show you!December 9, 2021
One fun aspect of The Game Awards is how many musicians and celebrities they bring in to participate. At The Game Awards 2021, we can expect to see some high-profile musical acts, as well as some famous presenters.
First and foremost, the musical guests this year will include Imagine Dragons and Sting. The Game Awards Orchestra will also be on hand to play some beloved video game tunes.
In terms of presenters, Jim Carrey, Giancarlo Esposito, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Simu Liu, Keanu Reeves and Laura Bailey, among others, will all take turns at the mic. Surprise guests are par for the course at awards shows, so we may even see an unexpected face or two.
Stay tuned over the next few hours as we stay current with all The Game Awards 2021 news.
What will we see during The Game Awards 2021? The exact reveals are anyone's guess, and developers have been keeping their mouths shut on social media. However, we can take a few educated guesses, based on past shows.
First and foremost, Sega has hinted that we'll see Sonic the Hedgehog in some way, shape, or form. We'll definitely see a trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, according to Sega's official Twitter account. Does this mean that we'll get a new game announcement as well? It wouldn't be that far-fetched.
The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5December 8, 2021
It's also been a while since we heard anything about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The Game Awards have a long history of premiering Breath of the Wild content, from its original gameplay trailer to revealing its DLC. If Breath of the Wild 2 is really slated for a 2022 launch, then this would be the perfect time to give us an official title — or a solid release date.
One other rumor is that Hideo Kojima, the idiosyncratic developer behind games such as Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, will show up to reveal his new project. Kojima and Keighley have a friendly relationship, so this one is not impossible. On the other hand, the past few years have wreaked havoc on game development schedules, so we may also have to wait a bit longer.
If you're looking for something to do while you wait for The Game Awards to begin, you could check out The Game Awards Rewind. This part of the official Game Awards website tracks viewership, winners and announcements from every past TGA show, dating all the way back to the very first event in 2014. This is where you can relive everything from the Breath of the Wild gameplay premiere to The Last of Us Part II sweeping a whopping seven awards.
Good afternoon, faithful readers. I'm Marshall Honorof, a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things gaming. The Game Awards are just a few hours away, and we'll be providing constant updates on our live blog until the big show is ready to start.
First things first: If you want to know more about The Game Awards' categories and nominees, check out the official Game Awards Nominees list. There are 30 different categories with five nominees in each one, meaning that there are dozens of different games and personalities who could earn an award tonight.
Just be aware that voting in each category has already closed. If you didn't get your votes in early, all you can do is wait and see how the show shakes out. Complaining about the nominees on Twitter, however, has no expiration date.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.