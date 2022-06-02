Live
PlayStation State of Play June live blog — PSVR 2 and third-party games
The PlayStation State of Play in June will highlight some PSVR 2 games
If you've been patiently waiting for news about PS5 games, you'll want to tune into today's (June 2) State of Play livestream. Last week, Sony announced that it would host one of its occasional State of Play streams, and even gave us a good idea of what to expect. Today's event will run for about half-an-hour, and cover both third-party games as well as upcoming PlayStation VR 2 titles.
First things first: If you want to watch the livestream for yourself, you can tune in easily enough online. The PlayStation State of Play in June 2022 will air at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST on both YouTube and Twitch. We've embedded the YouTube stream below, if you'd like to watch for yourself:
So far, Sony has been pretty terse in describing what we might see:
"It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one?" wrote Brett Elston, the senior manager of content communications for Sony Interactive Entertainment, on the PlayStation Blog. "We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2."
Tom's Guide will live-blog the proceedings on this page. If you'd like to follow along with the news as it happens, simply stay on this page, and we'll provide updates every few minutes.
In terms of what we might expect to see, "third-party partners" could potentially cover a lot of ground. One possible contender is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009). Activision announced the game recently, but we know almost nothing about it otherwise. On the other hand, since Activision will soon be part of the Microsoft family, perhaps we should expect more CoD information at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in two weeks instead.
Be sure to revisit this page starting at 6 PM ET, and follow along with us for 30 minutes of PS5 game news.
And that's a wrap on Sony's State of Play for June 2022. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide, where we'll provide more coverage of these games as they draw closer to launch.
Here's something fun: a brand-new Final Fantasy XVI trailer! We got to see some more gameplay, which involves a real-time combat system and exciting one-on-one duels.
We also got a release date: summer 2023. We'll have to be patient until then.
Season: A Letter to the Future looks like a story-driven sim game. It will be out his fall.
Indie darling Tunic, which was previously on Xbox, will come to PS4 and PS5 on September 27. If you like old-school Zelda games, this one is a pretty solid bet.
Street Fighter 6 will be out on PS4 and PS5 in 2023. It will star plenty of returning favorites, including Ryu, Chun-Li and others. That's about all the info we have for right now, but today should be an exciting day for longtime franchise fans.
Here's something pretty exciting! Looks like Capcom is finally announcing a new Street Fighter game.
Eternights is an action game/dating hybrid with a distinct anime vibe. It will be out in early 2023 for PS4 and PS5.
This one is sort of an extreme-sports-meets-shooter hybrid called Rollerdrome. It has striking cel-shaded graphics and a decidedly strange tone. The game will be out on August 16.
Now we've got a third-person horror/shooter game called The Callisto Protocol. It will be out on December 2, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.
Now we have a look at Stray, which will debut for PS4 and PS5 on July 19. It seems like a simulation/exploration game where you play as a cat. The game will come as part of the Premium and Deluxe PlayStation Plus tiers.
Exciting news for Spider-Man fans! Looks like Spider-Man: Remastered will make its way to PC on August 12, 2022. It's not yet clear whether Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be part of this package, as the exact version differences on PS4/PS5 can get a little arcane.
Next up, we got a look at the PSVR 2 version of No Man's Sky, as well as Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain.
The latter seems a little more interesting, as it's a brand-new game, as well as a PSVR 2 exclusive.
There's also a new update for Horizon Forbidden West available right now, which includes quality-of-life improvements, such as New Game+, gear transmog, and skill resets.
Next up is The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners: Retribution, Chapter 2. This game will be out later this year - although we suppose a PSVR 2-specific version will have to wait until that system launches.
Resident Evil Village will also get a PSVR 2 version, although we don't have a release date for it just yet.
Looks like the PS5 version of Resident Evil 4 is in the works, and it will debut on March 24 of next year. There will also be PSVR 2 content for the game, although we know less about that right now.
And we're off to the races! Something is coming on March 24, 2023.
We're just five minutes out from the start of Sony's State of Play for June 2022.
Or perhaps it's more like seven minutes, since that's what the timer says. Maybe the event will start a few minutes later than expected to give everyone a chance to settle in. In any case, it'll start soon, so check out our livestream link above, if you want to watch.
We're just about an hour out before Sony's State of Play for June 2022 starts. Nothing new to report, although we did have some interesting news elsewhere in the gaming sphere today. Dragon Age 4 officially has a title: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.
Does this mean we'll see more Dragon Age tonight? It's a third-party game, and one has to imagine it will be available on PS5. Still, the odds don't seem likely. After all, the State of Play would have been a much more logical place to do a big title reveal. Either way, it's a good day to be a Dragon Age fan.
This evening, we expect to hear more about PSVR 2 software than hardware. That's partially because we already have a good idea of what to expect from said hardware. We know, for example, that the PSVR 2 will have better ventilation and lens distance options than its predecessor. Perhaps tonight we'll learn whether the system will launch with any games that take advantage of these new features.
