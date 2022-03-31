Live
OnePlus 10 Pro event live blog — all the news as it happens
By Jordan Palmer published
Today's the big day for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Even though we already know basically everything about this phone — it launched in China three months ago, after all — OnePlus might still have tricks up its sleeve now that it's unveiling the OnePlus 10 Pro for the rest of the world.
For example, we don't know about pricing for the OnePlus 10 Pro. Did OnePlus learn its lesson from the OnePlus 9 Pro? That phone cost $1,069 when it launched, though it fell in price considerably over time, especially once rival Android phones like the Google Pixel 6 Pro came out at a lower price.
We do know that OnePlus 10 Pro pre-orders will go live today, as soon as OnePlus rolls out the phone. You can even reserve your pre-order spot right now for $1. It's an exciting time to be a OnePlus fan. We're just glad that we're finally getting our chance to try this phone out.
Eager to see how much the OnePlus 10 Pro will cost? You can watch the live event through the embedded YouTube live stream below. The OnePlus 10 Pro live event gets started at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT./3 p.m. BST.
Here's a quick recap of what we're expecting to see.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Just before the phone's launch in China this past January, OnePlus revealed all of the new phone's specs. It features a 6.7-inch display that's capable of a 120Hz refresh rate; the screen's refresh rate varies based on activity. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the device, and a 5,000 mAh battery keeps things running.
As with the OnePlus 9, OnePlus has teamed up with Hasselblad to bolster the cameras on this phone. Photo features include the ability to shoot in 10-bit color from any rear lens, of which the OnePlus 10 Pro has three: a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide shooter and 8MP telephoto lens. A Master Style feature lets you add filters on the fly, and the updated Hasselblad Pro mode lets you shoot in 12-bit RAW format.
What about that display? At 6.7 inches, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s screen is far from small. It’s also QHD and, if it’s anything like the OnePlus 9 Pro, you’ll be able to choose whether you want FHD or QHD resolution. The former setting will help save battery life.
Samsung has set a high bar this year with the Galaxy S22 displays (pictured), so the OnePlus 10 Pro has its work cut out for it. We’ll see how it stacks up in our testing and comparisons, but we expect OnePlus to deliver something great.
One feature touted in January won’t make the U.S. version of the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus has confirmed that the North American OnePlus 10 Pro will not have 80W charging like the rest of the world has; it’ll have 65W instead. This is supposedly because OnePlus’ 80W charging technology isn’t compatible with the North American power standard.
But that 15W difference may not be such a big deal. Charging wattage isn’t linear and getting charging speeds this high hits diminishing returns as you climb. We have yet to see how fast the OnePlus 10 Pro recharges in our lab, but we expect it’ll be plenty fast — certainly faster than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which charge at 45W and 30W, respectively.
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's OnePlus 10 Pro event live blog. Things don't get underway for a good few hours yet, but we'll use this time to recap everything we know about the new phone, and a few things we don't.
So bookmark this page and follow the event with us live from 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT./3 p.m. BST.
