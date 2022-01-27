Nvidia RTX 3050 live blog — latest stock updates

Refresh

Nvidia's own site is a good site to check out in the U.S. and the U.K. to get a lowdown on the retailers it has flagged as the main sellers of the GeForce RTX 3050. Sadly, all of these appear to be out of stock. But they are worth checking out nevertheless as some orders may not go through or get cancelled.

(Image credit: Overclockers/Asus) OK, it looks like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 has arrived. The likes of Newegg, the Zotac Store, Nvidia, EVGA, and Overclockers have the card on their books. But as expected, the amount of graphics cards available seem thin on the ground with some retailers already out of stock or listing the card as "coming soon."

(Image credit: eBuyer/MSI) And we've spotted our first stock drop of the GeForce RTX 3050! It's available on eBuyer in the U.K. for a rather steep £369. The card comes courtesy of MSI and offers 8GB of VRAM and a memory speed of 14 Gbps. Only one HDMI 2.1 port though.

(Image credit: Future/PC Gamer) But should you actually buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050? Well our colleagues over at PC Gamer have awarded the card a score if 77%. That's decent but not exactly outstanding. Hardware guru and reviewer Dave James concluded: "Where I wanted at least RTX 2060 performance, I've got GTX 1660 Ti frame rates with a little RTX frosting on top. Sure, that's tasty where it sticks, but is another example of a card designed and priced within the limits of a pandemic and a GPU shortage, rather than showing off Nvidia's silicon wizardry to its fullest." So this may be a good card for 1080p gamers but those looking for higher resolution gaming may want an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060.

(Image credit: Nvidia ) No sign of the RTX 3050 online yet. But according to OC3D, there'll be 1,000 of the card available at on its release in the U.K. That's not exactly a huge amount but it's should get the ball rolling. The big question is whether the card will be available at its expected price of £239. We'd be skeptical, given how other GeForce RTX 30-series card launches have panned out. Those have been very hard to find and have come with inflated prices. For U.K. buyers, we'd suggest checking out the likes of Overclockers, as the retailer tends to have a good selection of graphics cards priced fairly well.

(Image credit: Asus/Newegg) No sign of the GeForce RTX 3050 yet. But this card is available in laptop from, so check out these RTX 3050 laptops at Newegg if you've decided that a keenly-priced gaming laptop may be the way to go. This ASUS TUF A15 gaming laptop with the RTX 3050 and an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor for $1,599 caught our eye.

The actual expected launch time of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT, so expect to see the card pop up on the likes of Best Buy, Newegg, and more very soon.