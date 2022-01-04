LG CES 2022 live blog: Rotating TVs, new robots, air purifying fans and more

LG is one of the first companies to take the stage at CES 2022, and its LG World Premiere event promises to give us a glimpse of what life could be life tomorrow, covering entertainment, AI, mobility, sustainability and more.

LG has already announced a number of products, including its 2022 TV lineup that includes the new LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV, which pairs serious brightness with one of the sleekest designs we've seen. We're also getting the smallest OLED TV yet this year at 42 inches, which could be great for gaming and affordability.

At CES 2022, LG will also be touting its sustainability efforts, such as its increased used of recycled materials and the reduction of plastic components. But the coolest moments should come when we learn more about how LG is helping to pioneer the future with concepts like Omnipod, which is designed to turn autonomous vehicles into your personal living space on wheels.

Stream the LG CES 2022 press event below and stay tuned for all of the big announcements.