LIVE: 101+ best Cyber Monday deals 2021 right now
These are the very best Cyber Monday deals available now
Cyber Monday deals are already live and going strong, and we're seeing epic savings across the board from all the major retailers. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and more are all fighting it out to offer the steepest discounts, and we're here to help you find the very best deals.
Some of the best Cyber Monday deals so far include the new AirPods 3 for just $149, a TCL 55-inch 4K TV for $358 and a Keurig for $59.
Also keep an eye out for console restocks. Walmart has confirmed a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock for Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. ET, and Target is tipped to offer a PS5 restock of its own.
This Cyber Monday deals live blog is tracking the top sales from across the web in all of the biggest categories, whether you're looking for a 4K TV, laptop, smart speaker or new headphones. There's also lots of great deals on appliances this year, including air fryers and robot vacuums that empty themselves.
We'll also be tracking the stock status of the hottest deals, including AirPods, iPads and all things Apple. And we'll tell you when products have hit record low prices so you can act fast.
Top 25 Cyber Monday deals now
- Hulu: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month
- Tile Pro 2020: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Instant Pot Air Fryer: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
- AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon [save at checkout]
- AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $85 now $59 @ Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon [50% off]
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
- Chromebook sale: deals from $109 @ Best Buy
- FItbit Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
- Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon [50% off]
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart
- Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $148 @ Walmart
- iRobot Roomba 692: was $299 now $174 @ Amazon
- Oculus Quest 2: $299 plus $50 gift card @ Amazon
- Insignia 43' 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy
- Dyson Ball Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy [lowest price]
- Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $599 now $379 @ Walmart
- LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 w/ $100 Amazon credit
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Apple Cyber Monday Deals
- AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon [save at checkout]
- AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 3: was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $384 @ Sam's Club
- MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $829 @ B&H
- Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday TV deals
- Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $309 now $249 @ Amazon
- TCL 40" Roku TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon
- Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $329 @ Amazon
- TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $449 now $379 @ Best Buy
- Toshiba 65" C350 4K TV: was $719 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $647 now $548 @ Walmart
- TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $948 now $699 @ Walmart
- Samsung 55" Q70A QLED TV: was $1,100 now $847 @ Amazon
- LG 48" OLED A1: was $1,199 now $896 @ Amazon + $100 free credit
- Vizio 55" OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
- TCL 65" 6-Series 4K QLED Google TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
- Sony A9G OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129 @ Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Go 2: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was $568 now $342 @ Dell
- Gateway 14" Laptop: was $699 now $449 @ Walmart
- HP Pavilion 15t: was $869 now $513 @ HP
- Lenovo Legion 5: was $909 now $699 @ Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $899 now $699 @ Microsoft
- MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
- Surface Pro 7 (256GB) w/ Type Cover: was $1,359 now $959 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
Chromebook Cyber Monday deals
- Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $126 @ Amazon
- Acer Chromebook 314 bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart
- Samsung Chromebook 4+ 15.6": was $319 now $220 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $279 now $229 @ Walmart
- Asus Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $329 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3-inch: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy
Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
- AirPods 2nd gen: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe Case (2021): was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Jabra Elite Active 75t: was $209 now $149 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
- Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $44 @ Amazon
- Fire HD 10 tablet: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon [50% off]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 11 inch: was $799 now $788 @ Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9 inch: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon
Streaming Cyber Monday Deals
- Hulu: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month
- Onn Streaming Device: was $24 now $14 @ Walmart
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
- Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39
Kitchen Cyber Monday Deals
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1: was $119 now $59 @ Best Buy
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy
- sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
- Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 XL Grill: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
- HomeRusso 24-in-1 Air Fryer Oven: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart
Gaming Cyber Monday Deals
- PlayStation Plus 1-year: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
- Marvel's Avengers (PS4): was $39 now $14 @ Amazon
- Oculus Quest 2: free $50 gift card @ Amazon
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8: $299 @ Best Buy [check stock]
- Blue Yeti USB Mic: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
Fitness Cyber Monday Deals
- Sunny Magnetic Rowing Machine: was $399 now $249 at Amazon
- Nike Adrenaline Polarized Sunglasses: was $205 now $89 @ Walmart
- Xterra Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill: was $499 now $391 @ Amazon
- ProForm Carbon Elliptical: was $999 now $499 @ Best Buy
- Spalding 54" basketball hoop: was $299 now $200 @ Walmart
- NordicTrack C700 Treadmill: was $799 now $677 @ Walmart
- Peloton Bike+: $350 off all packages @ One Peloton
Smart Home Cyber Monday Deals
- Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $99 now $41 @ Amazon
- Kasa Smart Plug (2-pack): was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon
- Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy
Sometimes you can save more on Amazon than it seems at first glance. Right now the AirPods 3 are just $149. The regular price is $179 and the price listed says $169 but you'll save an additional $20 at checkout. This is the lowest price yet for the new 3rd gen AirPods.
The new AirPods offer a sleeker AirPods Pro-like design along with Spatial audio support, and there's Adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ears. The Force sensor comes in handy for controlling music, and you get sweat and water resistance. The only thing missing is active noise cancellation.
AirPods 3rd generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon
The iPhone 13 is the best phone we've tested period. It offers fantastic cameras, the fastest chip in a phone and much improved battery life over the iPhone 12. And now you can get it for for essentially free on Verizon.
As part of its Cyber Monday phone deals, you can save up to $800 on the iPhone 13 when you trade in your old or damaged phone and sign up for any unlimited plan. Plus, you can get another $800 off if you switch to Verizon. For those scoring at home, that's a total of $1,600.
iPhone 13: $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon
PS5 and Xbox Series X restock confirmed! At this point I would consider it a holiday miracle if I could get my hands on an Xbox Series X. But there is definitely hope. Walmart has confirmed a restock for both the Xbox Series X and PS5 for November 29 at 12 p.m. ET, and I'll be ready to pounce.
We've also heard that Target may offer a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday, so stay tuned for more details there.
PS5: $499 @ Walmart | Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart Nov 29 @ 12 p.m. ET
I'll be the first to admit I'm not a great cook, which is why I'm intrigued by the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer. Right now it's just $149, which is $80 off the regular price. And you get a lot for your money.
The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one device, and the crisping lid lets you also bake, roast and broil. The Foodi is particularly good for making stew and chili, as well as fries. You get a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot, a 4-quart cook-and-crisp basket and more.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart
The Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a smarter new interface that's easier to navigate along with a bunch of welcome features. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, quality 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support and immersive Dolby Atmos immersive sound.
And with Google TV you get access to over 6,500 Android TV apps along with your favorite streaming services. Another perk: there's a Google Assistant button on the remote for easy voice search.
Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39
Chromebooks don't get much more affordable than this. Right now the Samsung Chromebook 4 is just $129 at Walmart, which is $70 off the regular price. If you want a Cyber Monday Chromebok deal, this is one to snag before it sells out.
The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great entry-level Chromebook with an 11-inch 1366 x 768 display and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This makes it ideal for casual web browsing, watching YouTube videos, writing in Google Docs and more. Its rated 12.5 hours of battery life (according to Samsung) should give you all-day usage.
Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129
You know the saying. Go big or home. And that's how I feel about this TV deal. Right now you can get this massive 70-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $549, which is $200 off. But you'll have to act fast, as this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal is part of Best Buy's flash sale, so it could go out of stock soon.
You get a crisp 4K picture at a full 70 inches with high dynamic range, DTS Studio sound and Alexa voice control. There's 3 HDMI ports on board with one HDMI ARC port that works with compatible soundbars. And with Fire TV running the show you'll get easy access to all your favorite streaming services.
Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy
Lowest price: The Apple Watch SE is just the smartwatch you need if you're looking to keep better tabs on your fitness, and right now it's at the lowest price ever. You can track your daily activity, run with GPS and use it with all sorts of workouts, including tai chi and pilates.
This Apple Watch also comes with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and and you can get irregular heat rhythm notifications. You'll save $59 right now on Amazon.
Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon
Here's a robot vacuum deal worth jumping on fast. Right now Walmart has the iHome AutoVac Nova for just $249, which is normally $599. This robot vac has an auto empty base, so when it returns home to charge it empties itself. Plus, the AutoVac Nova doubles as a robotic mop with its 2-in-1 tank.
iHome AutoVac Nova: was $599 now $249 @ Walmart
If you haven't seen a QLED TV in person you are missing out. These quantum dot panels deliver amazing color saturation along with better brightness. And this killer deal saves you $250 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market
In our review, we said this TCL Roku TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 50-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI voice assistants. And there's 4 HDMI ports on board.
TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon
No offense to Apple but its iPad deals have been pretty meh so far. The best Cyber Monday tablet deal we've seen is actually the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can grab it for $100 off right now on Amazon.
This 12.4-inch Android tablet provides a big and bright display, long-lasting battery life and a stylus i the box. And a configuration with the keyboard included is only $509, which is $180 off!
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon
If you've tried VR before and you thought it was just a fad, it's time to try this. The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the money, and it just got even better with this Cyber Monday deal that gives you a free digital credit at Amazon.
The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that doesn't require a phone or PC. You just put it on and use the included controllers to enjoy a wide range of VR games and other immersive entertainment experiences. My favorite is ping pong.
Oculus Quest 2 headset: $299 with $50 Amazon credit @ Amazon
Welcome to our Cyber Monday deals live blog! I'm Mark Spoonauer, global editor in chief for Tom's Guide, and our goal is to help you find the very best Cyber Monday savings on pretty much everything.
Let's get started with my favorite Cyber Monday deal. It's nice that the new AirPods 3 are on sale for just $149 but for just $30 more you can pick up the AirPods Pro for $179 from Amazon. We've also see the price dip to as low as $159 on Amazon and Walmart so it helps to check stock.
The AirPods Pro is the better Cyber Monday deal because you get active noise cancellation and a transparency mode on top of the Spatial audio support. Plus, you there's three included eartips for finding the best fit.
Apple AirPods Pro: was $219 now $179 @ Amazon
