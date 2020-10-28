Live
AMD Big Navi reveal event live blog: All the news as it happens
Today is finally the day AMD Big Navi gets revealed alongside the Radeon RX 6000 series of next-gen graphics cards. At 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. U.K. time, AMD will take to a virtual stage and show off how it plans to take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000-series GPUs.
We’re expecting Big Navi, aka the Radeon RX 6900 XT to speakerhead the new Radeon lineup. But more graphics cards are expected that will likely take on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, as well as yet RTX 3060 that’s not been revealed yet.
You can watch the event live via the embedded video below. But we’ll be bringing you all the Radeon news as it’s revealed from AMD. And it looks like today will be a big day for next-generation PC gaming, so be sure to bookmark this page for the biggest announcements as they happen.
It looks like we'll see some trailers for upcoming games like Far Cry 6 and Godfall. That's because AMD's Radeon RX account tweeted an image with some upcoming games in it, and promised to show off games from its partners that tap into the new RDNA 2 GPU architecture.
Tomorrow we'll be showcasing some incredible titles from our gaming partners, telling the story of how @AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series and the #RDNA2 architecture enabled a new level of fidelity for fans who #GameOnAMD.See you at 12PM EDT. ✌October 27, 2020
