Live stream Newcastle vs Man United: Prime's got one of the best ways to watch Boxing Day soccer

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 6, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Hunting down ways to live stream Newcastle vs Man United might be one of the more surprising ways to spend Boxing Day's early hours. The big story of the match sees Man U legend Steve Bruce leading Newcastle as coach to the field at Old Trafford — where the Magpies haven't won since 2013.

Of course, it's plenty hard to predict how the Newcastle team will fare, as their away record this season is a poor 3-7. Can Man U's trio of offense — Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford — even the scores that Newcastle's Andy Carroll puts forth?

Man United has the historical edge — winning 28 of the 49 fixtures between the two, whereas Newcastle's taken only 7 — but this year's team is not inspiring confidence. Not only are they coming off a loss on Sunday against Watford, but betting lines favor Newcastle as well.

The one glimmer of hope? Paul Pogba's return to Man U gave the team a boost, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We'll have a better grip on what to expect as soon as we start live streaming Newcastle vs Man United, which U.K. audiences can do on Amazon Prime Instant Video.

Newcastle vs Man United LIVE STREAM Start Time The big game happening at Old Trafford in Manchester begins at 12.30pm GMT local time today (Dec. 26), which is 5:30pm Eastern and 2:30pm Pacific in the US — so everyone can watch it on both sides of the Atlantic. Those in Australia needed to set an alarm for the 9:30am AEDT start time.

How can I use a VPN to watch Newcastle vs Man United no matter where I go?

Even if you're away from home, you can watch Newcastle vs Man United — even if you're out of range from the services you pay for. All you need to do is get a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to live stream Newcastle vs Man United in the U.K.

A good trend (for Prime members) continues this Boxing Day, as Newcastle vs Man United is one of 10 Premier League matches streaming on Amazon Prime Instant Video. To enjoy all of this big day of matches, you'll need to make sure your Prime subscription (£79 a year or £7.99 a month) is still active.

Or maybe today is finally the day to take advantage of Amazon's 30-day free trial. Don't know how you waited, but this is a good opportunity to try it out.

Prime Instant Video is for more than just super-quick delivery and original programming. This year, Amazon began streaming Premier League patches, and it's got a whole 10 fixtures to offer for Boxing Day. 9 actually happen on Dec. 26, while Wolves vs Man City is at 14.45 local time tomorrow. View Deal

Spurs vs Brighton - 07.30 local time

Bournemouth vs Arsenal - 10.00 local time

Aston Villa vs Norwich - 10.00 local time

Chelsea vs Southampton - 10.00 local time

Crystal Palace vs West Ham - 10.00 local time

Everton vs Burnley - 10.00 local time

Sheffield United vs Watford - 10.00 local time

Man United vs Newcastle - 12.30 local time

Leicester vs Liverpool - 15.00 local time

Wolves vs Man City - 14.45 local time (on Dec. 27)

How to live stream Newcastle vs Man United in the U.S.

In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, with most of the matches airing on cable via the NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. NBCSN is on Fubo, Sling, AT&T TV Now, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, all which have free trial windows you could leverage for the Boxing Day games.

Our top picks for this matchup are Fubo (a major option for sports fans), Hulu + Live TV (for those who want originals) and Sling (the budget pick):

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.View Deal

Sling TV : While Sling may be $5 pricier per month than it was yesterday, its $30 per month Blue package is still the cheapest live TV package that that includes NBCSN.View Deal

Want some premium original programming with your live TV? Hulu + Live TV might not be the mega sports hub that Fubo is, but it's got The Handmaid's Tale, the Veronica Mars reboot, Shrill and the upcoming High Fidelity reboot.View Deal

How to live stream Newcastle vs Man United in Canada

Finding a Newcastle vs Man United stream is simple in Canada, where you'll need DAZN. Da Zone, as it's also known, is the only destination for live Premier League matches this season.

The entire Premier League season's 380 matches only stream on DAZN in Canada. If you're as unfamiliar with it as I was, you can opt to get the one-month free trial. Going forward, the service is either $20 per month or $150 per year.

How to live stream Newcastle vs Man United in Australia

If you're waking up to live stream Newcastle vs Man United at 9:30am in Australia, you're gonna need Optus Sports. Just like DAZN in Canada, Optus has all 380 of the Premier League matchups this season.

To get Optus without the membership, monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport are available at AUS$15 per month.