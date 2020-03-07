Man United vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Manchester Derby

If you're looking for a team that might have Manchester City's number, look no further than Manchester United. The two Manchester sides have played each other three times since December — once in the league and twice in the Carabao Cup semifinals — and the Red Devils have won twice. And Man Utd will be at home this Sunday (March 8) to see if they can make it three wins out of four.

More than city bragging rights are at stake for Man Utd vs Man City. United desperately need a win if it has any hope of crashing the Top Four in the Premier League and earning a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League. City, meanwhile, still have faint hopes of challenging Liverpool for this year's title, so every win helps.

If you want to live stream the Man Utd vs Man City match-up, you've got plenty of options. Here's where you can find the game along with tips on using a virtual private network to help you stream the match.

Man Utd vs. Man City start time, channels The Man Utd vs. Man City match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday. Thanks to the start of Daylight Savings in the U.S. this weekend, that's 12:30 p.m. EDT/9:30 a.m. PDT. U.S. viewers will able to watch on NBC, a free-to-air channel, though Telemundo will carry the Spanish-language broadcast. U.K. viewers can watch Man Utd vs. Man City on Sky Sports, while Premier League action in Canada airs on DAZN.

How can I use a VPN to live stream Man Utd vs. Man City?

A virtual private network, or VPN, can be a handy tool any time you're abroad and there's a live sporting event on you want to stream. If you're in a part of the world that doesn't have an accessible broadcast, you can use a VPN to disguise your location and access the same streaming services you'd normally receive at home.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.

How can I live stream Man Utd vs. Man City from anywhere in the world?

U.S. viewers just need an HDTV antenna to pick up NBC, but if you're nowhere near a TV set, you can find a live stream of Man Utd vs. Man City on the NBC Sports website. The NBC Sports mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you watch the game from a phone or tablet. NBC's website and app require you to sign in with your cable or satellite TV provider to stream live events, so you'll need a cable subscription tot take advantage of these options.

In the U.K., if you don't regularly subscribe to Sky Sports, you can access 24 hours of Sky Sports programming by purchasing a day pass through NowTV. That will set you back £9.98.

How can I live stream Man Utd vs. Man City without a cable subscription?

If you've cut the cord on cable, you're not necessarily shut out of live streaming the Man Utd vs. Man City match. Just find a subscription streaming service that includes access to NBC, and you can watch the match from any device. Here's a rundown of your options.

Sling.TV: Sling doesn't carry local channels in all markets, so you'd have to check to see if your local NBC affiliate comes with your Sling subscription. But Sling TV is listed among the providers you can sign in with to stream from the NBC Sports website, so one of its $30 packages of channels is still an option, especially since the first month of service will cost you just $20.

YouTube TV: At $50 a month, YouTube TV is the next cheapest streaming option and NBC is included with its 70-plus channels. You get a cloud DVR feature too, if you want to record Man Utd vs. Man City to watch later.

Fubo.TV: The $55-a-month Fubo.TV comes with NBC and a cloud DVR feature for recording shows to watch later.