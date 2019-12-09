Live stream Giants vs Eagles: How to watch Eli Manning's return on MNF

The Eagles are 5-7 and the woeful Giants are 2-10, and yet there is a fair amount of intrigue surrounding tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between these two teams in Philadelphia. After losing his starting job, Eli Manning will take the helm once more at quarterback due to Daniel Jones' high ankle sprain.

Can Manning muster any of that old magic to end the Giants' 8-game losing streak? Or will the Eagles ruin his comeback and claw back in a sorry NFC East that has the Cowboys atop the division at 6-7?

Right now the Eagles are favored by 9.5 points, after the line opened at 8.5 points, so it doesn't seem like the oddsmakers are convinced that Manning will make a huge difference.

Here's how to watch the Giants vs Eagles live stream on MNF, including tips on finding a good VPN service if you're out of the country when these two teams square off.

Start time: When can I live stream Giants vs Eagles?

The Giants vs Eagles game is scheduled for a 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT kickoff on Monday. ESPN is carrying the game in the U.S., and it will be broadcast to every market. That means anyone with a TV set and an HD antenna can watch the game.

In the UK, the Giants vs Eagles game airs on Sky Sports. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a £9.99 Sky Sports day pass from Now TV lets you watch the sports channel for 24 hours.

How do I use a VPN to stream Giants vs Eagles?

Out of the country when the Giants and Eagles battle it out? No worries — a virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the web from home, giving you access to the same streaming services as before.

To find the best overall VPN, we've tested a lot of services. Our pick is ExpressVPN for its mix of solid performance and outstanding customer service. Sign up for more than a month of service, and ExpressVPN can be yours for a great price.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I watch the Giants vs Eagles live stream?

While you can use the ESPN app to watch Monday Night Football, you need to sign in with you cable TV or satellite TV information. The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game.

If you've cut cable out of your life, you can turn to a streaming service, though make sure your service of choice includes ESPN so you can get the Giants vs Eagles live stream. Here's a quick look at possible options for streaming services.

Sling TV (Orange): This best-selling streaming service includes ESPN in its Orange package of channels. It starts at $15 for the first month and costs $25 per month after that.View Deal

Hulu: The live TV tier of Hulu costs $45 a month and includes ESPN. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Giants vs Eagles game and watch it later.View Deal