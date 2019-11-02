How to Live Stream Canelo vs. Kovalev Online

Canelo Alvarez may be the unified middleweight champion. But he's jumping up two weight classes to take on Sergey Kovalev for the latter's WBO light heavyweight title. If Alvarez is successful — and he's won 52 of his 55 fights, 35 of those by knockout — he'll have won titles in four different weight classes.

A lot's on the line for the Canelo-Kovalev fight this weekend. And you don't have to miss a moment of it, if you know where and how to watch the big event. Here's our guide for streaming Canelo vs. Kovalev, along with tips on using a VPN to make sure you can still watch the fight even if you're out of the country.

When can I watch the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight?

Canelo Alvarez fights Sergey Kovalev tonight (Nov. 2) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The broadcast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, though as the main event of the night Canelo vs. Kovalev will likely get started a few hours after that.

Who is broadcasting the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight?

In the U.S. and Canada, you can watch the Canelo-vs.-Kovalev fight on the DAZN streaming service. In the U.S. costs $19.99 a month, or $99.99 if you sign up for a full year.

U.K. fight fans can watch Canelo-vs.-Kovalev on Sky Sports Action. Don't subscribe to that channel? A Sky Sports pass through Now TV will cost £9.99 for a day pass that lets you tune in for the fight.

How can I use a VPN service to watch the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight?

If you're out of the country when the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight gets underway, you may find yourself blocked by geolocking from accessing your home streaming service to watch the fight. Don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to the rescue. It makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your streaming services.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. We like its customer service, and it performed well in our testing. But while ExpressVPN may be our recommendation, you have a few other options.

Who else is on the card for the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight?

Additional matches leading up to the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight include: