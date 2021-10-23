Lions vs Rams live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online

The Lions vs Rams live stream puts Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff on the field in L.A. where both QBs take on the team that traded them away. Bragging rights and a bit more are on the line in this NFL live stream.

Lions vs Rams live stream channel, start time The Lions vs Rams live stream is Sunday (Oct. 24).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

On March 18th of this year, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams made a trade that shook up the football world. The Lions sent their franchise quarterback of 12 years and all-time leading passer, Matthew Stafford to the Rams for THEIR franchise QB, Jared Goff. The two square off Sunday in Los Angeles.

Stafford has done well by L.A. rewarding them with the sixth highest scoring offense in the league and the fourth best passing attack. Individually Stafford is tied for third in the NFL with 16 passing touchdowns and his 116.6 passer rating is second only to Russell Wilson's 125.3. All this while leading the Rams to a 5-1 record and first place in NFC West.

Goff's experience could not be more different or worse for that matter. The Lions are 0-6 on the season, while their offense is ranked 28th in the NFL. Detroit hasn't scored over 17 points since their 33-point performance in week one. Goff's numbers are what you would expect in an offense like that, bottom tier. He's ranked 22nd in passer rating (86.9).

To make things worse for Goff, he's also been publicly challenged by his head coach Dan Campbell. "I feel like he needs to step up more than he has," Campbell told reporters after last week's 34-11 loss to the Bengals. "I think he needs to help us...He's going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here and its time to step up and make some throws and do some things."

The Rams are HUGE 15-point favorites against the Lions. The over/under is 50.5.

How to watch Lions vs Rams live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Lions vs Rams live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Lions vs Rams live streams in the US

In the US, Lions vs Rams is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 24).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Lions vs Rams live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Lions vs Rams.

Lions vs Rams live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Lions vs Rams on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Lions vs Rams live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Lions vs Rams live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Lions vs Rams live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.